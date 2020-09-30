Las Vegas Raiders Week 4 Injury Report: Full practice for Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs Wednesday

Sep 30, 2020 at 01:51 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 4 Injury Report as the team prepares for the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Table inside Article
Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
S Johnathan Abram Shoulder/Thumb Limited
CB Damon Arnette Wrist/Thumb Did not part.
T Trent Brown Calf Did not part.
WR Bryan Edwards Foot/Ankle Did not part.
WR Rico Gafford Hamstring Did not part.
G/T Denzelle Good Thumb Full
DT Johnathan Hankins Shoulder Full
FB Alec Ingold Ankle/Quad Full
RB Josh Jacobs Hip/Knee Full
LB Nick Kwiatkoski Pectoral Limited
LB Cory Littleton Knee Limited
DT Daniel Ross Foot Did not part.
WR Henry Ruggs III Knee/Hamstring Did not part.
G John Simpson Shoulder Full
TE Darren Waller Knee Full
T Sam Young Groin Limited

Here is the Buffalo Bills' Week 4 Injury Report.

Table inside Article
Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
WR John Brown Calf Did not part.
T Dion Dawkins Shoulder Did not part.
LB Tremaine Edmunds Shoulder Limited
QB Jake Fromm Not injury related Limited
S Micah Hyde Ankle Did not part.
DT Quinton Jefferson Foot Did not part.
TE Dawson Knox Concussion Full
RB Zack Moss Toe Limited
DT Ed Oliver Knee Limited
LB Del'Shawn Phillips Quad Did not part.

