Las Vegas Raiders Week 4 Injury Report: Full practice for Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs Wednesday

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 4 Injury Report as the team prepares for the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S
|Johnathan Abram
|Shoulder/Thumb
|Limited
|CB
|Damon Arnette
|Wrist/Thumb
|Did not part.
|T
|Trent Brown
|Calf
|Did not part.
|WR
|Bryan Edwards
|Foot/Ankle
|Did not part.
|WR
|Rico Gafford
|Hamstring
|Did not part.
|G/T
|Denzelle Good
|Thumb
|Full
|DT
|Johnathan Hankins
|Shoulder
|Full
|FB
|Alec Ingold
|Ankle/Quad
|Full
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Hip/Knee
|Full
|LB
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|Pectoral
|Limited
|LB
|Cory Littleton
|Knee
|Limited
|DT
|Daniel Ross
|Foot
|Did not part.
|WR
|Henry Ruggs III
|Knee/Hamstring
|Did not part.
|G
|John Simpson
|Shoulder
|Full
|TE
|Darren Waller
|Knee
|Full
|T
|Sam Young
|Groin
|Limited
Here is the Buffalo Bills' Week 4 Injury Report.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|John Brown
|Calf
|Did not part.
|T
|Dion Dawkins
|Shoulder
|Did not part.
|LB
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Shoulder
|Limited
|QB
|Jake Fromm
|Not injury related
|Limited
|S
|Micah Hyde
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|DT
|Quinton Jefferson
|Foot
|Did not part.
|TE
|Dawson Knox
|Concussion
|Full
|RB
|Zack Moss
|Toe
|Limited
|DT
|Ed Oliver
|Knee
|Limited
|LB
|Del'Shawn Phillips
|Quad
|Did not part.