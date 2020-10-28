Las Vegas Raiders Week 8 Injury Report: Bryan Edwards, Josh Jacobs limited on Wednesday 

Oct 28, 2020 at 01:38 PM
Raiders Public Relations

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 8 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Table inside Article
Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DT Maliek Collins Shoulder Limited
WR Bryan Edwards Foot/Ankle Limited
C Rodney Hudson Not injury related Did not part.
RB Josh Jacobs Knee Limited
DE Arden Key Foot Did not part.
S Dallin Leavitt Ankle Limited
T Kolton Miller Shoulder Full
CB Trayvon Mullen Shoulder/forearm Full
DE Carl Nassib Toe Limited
CB Keisean Nixon Groin Limited
T Sam Young Knee Limited

Here is the Cleveland Browns' Week 8 Injury Report.

Table inside Article
Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
T Jack Conklin Knee Limited
DE Myles Garrett Ankle Did not part.
TE Austin Hooper Abdomen Did not part.
RB Kareem Hunt Ribs Limited
WR David Njoku Knee Full
WR Jarvis Landry Hip/Ribs Limited
DT Larry Ogunjobi Hamstring Limited
LB Jacob Phillips Knee Did not part.
LB Sione Takitaki Hand Full
G Wyatt Teller Calf Did not part.
C JC Tretter Knee Did not part.

