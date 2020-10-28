Las Vegas Raiders Week 8 Injury Report: Bryan Edwards, Josh Jacobs limited on Wednesday 

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 8 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DT
|Maliek Collins
|Shoulder
|Limited
|WR
|Bryan Edwards
|Foot/Ankle
|Limited
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Knee
|Limited
|DE
|Arden Key
|Foot
|Did not part.
|S
|Dallin Leavitt
|Ankle
|Limited
|T
|Kolton Miller
|Shoulder
|Full
|CB
|Trayvon Mullen
|Shoulder/forearm
|Full
|DE
|Carl Nassib
|Toe
|Limited
|CB
|Keisean Nixon
|Groin
|Limited
|T
|Sam Young
|Knee
|Limited
Here is the Cleveland Browns' Week 8 Injury Report.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|T
|Jack Conklin
|Knee
|Limited
|DE
|Myles Garrett
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|Abdomen
|Did not part.
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|Ribs
|Limited
|WR
|David Njoku
|Knee
|Full
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Hip/Ribs
|Limited
|DT
|Larry Ogunjobi
|Hamstring
|Limited
|LB
|Jacob Phillips
|Knee
|Did not part.
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|Hand
|Full
|G
|Wyatt Teller
|Calf
|Did not part.
|C
|JC Tretter
|Knee
|Did not part.