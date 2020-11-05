Las Vegas Raiders Week 9 Injury Report: Maliek Collins, Josh Jacobs practice full Wednesday

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 9 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S
|Johnathan Abram
|Illness
|Did not part.
|T
|Trent Brown
|Illness
|Did not part.
|DT
|Maliek Collins
|Shoulder
|Full
|WR
|Bryan Edwards
|Foot/ankle
|Limited
|DT
|Johnathan Hankins
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|S
|Jeff Heath
|Hip
|Did not part.
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|DT
|Maurice Hurst
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|G
|Gabe Jackson
|Back
|Limited
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Knee
|Full
|DE
|Arden Key
|Foot
|Did not part.
|T
|Kolton Miller
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|T
|Sam Young
|Knee
|Limited
Here is the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 9 Injury Report.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S
|Nasir Adderley
|Thumb
|Full
|DE
|Joey Bosa
|Concussion
|Did not part.
|T
|Bryan Bulaga
|Back
|Full
|CB
|Casey Hayward Jr.
|Calf
|Full
|RB
|Justin Jackson
|Knee
|Full
|T
|Storm Norton
|Knee
|Full
|RB
|Troymaine Pope
|Concussion
|Did not part.
|DE
|Isaac Rochell
|Neck
|Limited
|QB
|Tyrod Taylor
|Ribs
|Full
|G
|Trai Turner
|Groin
|Limited