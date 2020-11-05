Las Vegas Raiders Week 9 Injury Report: Maliek Collins, Josh Jacobs practice full Wednesday

Nov 04, 2020 at 04:37 PM
Raiders Public Relations

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 9 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
S Johnathan Abram Illness Did not part.
T Trent Brown Illness Did not part.
DT Maliek Collins Shoulder Full
WR Bryan Edwards Foot/ankle Limited
DT Johnathan Hankins Not injury related Did not part.
S Jeff Heath Hip Did not part.
C Rodney Hudson Not injury related Did not part.
DT Maurice Hurst Ankle Did not part.
G Gabe Jackson Back Limited
RB Josh Jacobs Knee Full
DE Arden Key Foot Did not part.
T Kolton Miller Ankle Did not part.
T Sam Young Knee Limited

Here is the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 9 Injury Report.

Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
S Nasir Adderley Thumb Full
DE Joey Bosa Concussion Did not part.
T Bryan Bulaga Back Full
CB Casey Hayward Jr. Calf Full
RB Justin Jackson Knee Full
T Storm Norton Knee Full
RB Troymaine Pope Concussion Did not part.
DE Isaac Rochell Neck Limited
QB Tyrod Taylor Ribs Full
G Trai Turner Groin Limited

