Oakland Raiders Injury Report: trio of Raiders questionable for Thursday night tilt against 49ers

Oct 31, 2018 at 12:45 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Injury-Report-v2

Here's who is listed on the Oakland Raiders Week 9 injury report:

Pos. Player Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status
T T.J. Clemmings Knee Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. Out
G/C Jon Feliciano Ribs Limited Limited Limited --
C Rodney Hudson Ankle Limited Limited Limited --
DE Bruce Irvin Pectoral Limited Limited Limited --
G Gabe Jackson Pectoral Limited Limited Limited --
T Kolton Miller Knee Limited Limited Limited --
G Kelechi Osemele Knee Did not part. Limited Limited Questionable
CB Daryl Worley Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable
WR/RS Dwayne Harris Shoulder (not listed) Limited Limited --
CB Gareon Conley Foot (not listed) Limited Limited Questionable

*Oakland did not conduct a practice on Monday. The Monday practice report is an estimation.

Here's a look at the San Francisco 49ers Week 9 injury report:

Pos. Player Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status
QB C.J. Beathard Right Wrist Did not part. Did not part. Limited Questionable
S Antone Exum Concussion Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. Out
LB Reuben Foster Hamstring Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. Out
WR Pierre Garcon Shoulder/Knee Did not part. Limited Limited Questionable
RB Raheem Mostert Ankle Did not part. Limited Limited Questionable
G Mike Person Ankle Did not part. Limited Full --
C Weston Richburg Knee Did not part. Limited Limited Questionable
CB Richard Sherman Calf/Heel Did not part. Limited Limited Questionable
T Joe Staley Ankle Did not part. Limited Full --
S Jaquiski Tartt Shoulder Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. Out
RB Matt Breida Ankle Limited Limited Limited Questionable

