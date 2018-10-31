Oakland Raiders Injury Report: trio of Raiders questionable for Thursday night tilt against 49ers

Here's who is listed on the Oakland Raiders Week 9 injury report:
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|T
|T.J. Clemmings
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|G/C
|Jon Feliciano
|Ribs
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|DE
|Bruce Irvin
|Pectoral
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|G
|Gabe Jackson
|Pectoral
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|T
|Kolton Miller
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|G
|Kelechi Osemele
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|CB
|Daryl Worley
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|WR/RS
|Dwayne Harris
|Shoulder
|(not listed)
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|CB
|Gareon Conley
|Foot
|(not listed)
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
*Oakland did not conduct a practice on Monday. The Monday practice report is an estimation.
Here's a look at the San Francisco 49ers Week 9 injury report:
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|QB
|C.J. Beathard
|Right Wrist
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Questionable
|S
|Antone Exum
|Concussion
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|LB
|Reuben Foster
|Hamstring
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|WR
|Pierre Garcon
|Shoulder/Knee
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|RB
|Raheem Mostert
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|G
|Mike Person
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Full
|--
|C
|Weston Richburg
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|CB
|Richard Sherman
|Calf/Heel
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|T
|Joe Staley
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Full
|--
|S
|Jaquiski Tartt
|Shoulder
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|RB
|Matt Breida
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable