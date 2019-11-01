Oakland Raiders Injury Report: Six Raiders questionable for matchup against Lions

Here is the Oakland Raiders' Week 9 injury report.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|T
|Trent Brown
|Calf
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|WR/RS
|Dwayne Harris
|Foot
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Questionable
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Questionable
|G
|Gabe Jackson
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|OL
|Andre James
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Questionable
|DE
|Josh Mauro
|Groin
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Questionable
|LB
|Tahir Whitehead
|Wrist/Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|WR
|Tyrell Williams
|Foot
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|--
|S
|Erik Harris
|Illness
|(not listed)
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Questionable
|DT
|P.J. Hall
|Shoulder
|(not listed)
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable