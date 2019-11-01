Oakland Raiders Injury Report: Six Raiders questionable for matchup against Lions

Nov 01, 2019 at 12:46 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Injury-Report-v1

Here is the Oakland Raiders' Week 9 injury report.

Table inside Article
Pos.PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
TTrent BrownCalfFullFullFull--
WR/RSDwayne HarrisFootDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Questionable
CRodney HudsonAnkleDid not part.Did not part.LimitedQuestionable
GGabe JacksonKneeFullFullFull--
RBJosh JacobsShoulderLimitedLimitedLimited--
OLAndre JamesAnkleDid not part.Did not part.LimitedQuestionable
DEJosh MauroGroinDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Questionable
LBTahir WhiteheadWrist/ShoulderLimitedLimitedLimited--
WRTyrell WilliamsFootLimitedFullFull--
SErik HarrisIllness(not listed)Did not part.LimitedQuestionable
DTP.J. HallShoulder(not listed)LimitedLimitedQuestionable

Related Content

news

Raiders-Steelers Week 16 Injury Report: 6 Raiders questionable to play Saturday

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Raiders-Patriots Week 15 Injury Report: Bars, Ya-Sin out for Sunday

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New England Patriots.

news

Raiders-Rams Week 14 Injury Report: Billings and Ya-Sin ruled out, Jacobs questionable for Thursday

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Raiders-Chargers Week 13 Injury Report: Five Raiders, including Jacobs, listed as questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Raiders-Seahawks Week 12 Injury Report: Vickers downgraded to out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Raiders-Broncos Week 11 Injury Report: Adams, Miller among four players ruled questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Raiders-Colts Week 10 Injury Report: Perryman questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Raiders-Jaguars Week 9 Injury Report: Waller one of three players ruled questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Raiders-Saints Week 8 Injury Report: Hollins, Adams and Waller questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New Orleans Saints.

news

Raiders-Texans Week 7 Injury Report: Waller out, Renfrow questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Houston Texans.

news

Raiders-Chiefs Week 5 Injury Report: Jayon Brown ruled out, Moreau questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Raiders-Broncos Week 4 Injury Report: Renfrow, Moreau ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Denver Broncos.

Advertising