Oakland Raiders Injury Report: Trent Brown doubtful for Sunday

Here's a look at the Oakland Raiders Week 7 injury report:
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|T
|Trent Brown
|Calf
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Doubtful
|DE
|Clelin Ferrell
|Concussion
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|G
|Denzelle Good
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|Full
|Full
|--
|WR/RS
|Dwayne Harris
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|G
|Gabe Jackson
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Elbow
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|S
|Lamarcus Joyner
|Groin
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|--
|DE
|Arden Key
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|LB
|Nicholas Morrow
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|TE
|Darren Waller
|Foot
|Full
|Limited
|Full
|--
|WR
|Tyrell Williams
|Foot
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out