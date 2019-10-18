Oakland Raiders Injury Report: Trent Brown doubtful for Sunday

Oct 18, 2019 at 12:13 PM
injury-report-main-091819

Here's a look at the Oakland Raiders Week 7 injury report:

Table inside Article
Pos.PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
TTrent BrownCalfDid not part.Did not part.LimitedDoubtful
DEClelin FerrellConcussionFullFullFull--
GDenzelle GoodNot injury relatedDid not part.FullFull--
WR/RSDwayne HarrisAnkleLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
GGabe JacksonKneeLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
RBJosh JacobsElbowFullFullFull--
SLamarcus JoynerGroinLimitedLimitedFull--
DEArden KeyKneeDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Out
LBNicholas MorrowAnkleFullFullFull--
TEDarren WallerFootFullLimitedFull--
WRTyrell WilliamsFootDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Out

Related Content

news

Raiders-Rams Week 14 Injury Report: Billings and Ya-Sin ruled out, Jacobs questionable for Thursday

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Raiders-Chargers Week 13 Injury Report: Five Raiders, including Jacobs, listed as questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Raiders-Seahawks Week 12 Injury Report: Vickers downgraded to out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Raiders-Broncos Week 11 Injury Report: Adams, Miller among four players ruled questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Raiders-Colts Week 10 Injury Report: Perryman questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Raiders-Jaguars Week 9 Injury Report: Waller one of three players ruled questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Raiders-Saints Week 8 Injury Report: Hollins, Adams and Waller questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New Orleans Saints.

news

Raiders-Texans Week 7 Injury Report: Waller out, Renfrow questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Houston Texans.

news

Raiders-Chiefs Week 5 Injury Report: Jayon Brown ruled out, Moreau questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Raiders-Broncos Week 4 Injury Report: Renfrow, Moreau ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Denver Broncos.

news

Raiders-Titans Week 3 Injury Report: Renfrow, Perryman ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Tennessee Titans.

news

Raiders-Cardinals Week 2 Injury Report: Denzel Perryman among three Raiders ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Arizona Cardinals.

Advertising