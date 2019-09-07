Oakland Raiders Injury Report Week 1: Gabe Jackson out against Broncos

Here's a look at the Oakland Raiders injury report for Week 1:
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|G
|Gabe Jackson
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|DT
|Corey Liuget
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|LB
|Nicholas Morrow
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|WR
|J.J. Nelson
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
Here's a look at the Denver Broncos injury report for Week 1:
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|ILB
|Todd Davis
|Calf
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Doubtful
|FB
|Andy Janovich
|Pectoral
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|ILB
|Joseph Jones
|Tricep
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|CB
|Bryce Callahan
|Foot
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|S
|Trey Marshall
|Neck
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|--
|TE
|Troy Fumagalli
|Illness
|(not listed)
|(not listed)
|Limited
|--