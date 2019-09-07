Oakland Raiders Injury Report Week 1: Gabe Jackson out against Broncos

Sep 07, 2019 at 01:04 PM
Here's a look at the Oakland Raiders injury report for Week 1:

Pos.PlayerInjuryThursdayFridaySaturdayGame Status
GGabe JacksonKneeDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Out
DTCorey LiugetKneeLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
LBNicholas MorrowAnkleLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
WRJ.J. NelsonAnkleLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable

Here's a look at the Denver Broncos injury report for Week 1:

Pos.PlayerInjuryThursdayFridaySaturdayGame Status
ILBTodd DavisCalfDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Doubtful
FBAndy JanovichPectoralDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Out
ILBJoseph JonesTricepDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Out
CBBryce CallahanFootLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
STrey MarshallNeckLimitedLimitedFull--
TETroy FumagalliIllness(not listed)(not listed)Limited--

