Oakland Raiders Injury Report Week 16: Trio of Raiders questionable for Monday Night Football

Dec 22, 2018 at 02:10 PM
Here are the players listed on the Raiders' injury report:

Pos. Player Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
CB Gareon Conley Concussion Limited Limited Limited Questionable
C Rodney Hudson Ankle/Knee Limited Limited Limited --
DT Maurice Hurst Ankle Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. Questionable
S Karl Joseph Neck Limited Limited Limited --
WR Jordy Nelson Foot Full Full Full --
G/T Kelechi Osemele Toe Full Full Full --
FB Keith Smith Calf Limited Limited Limited --
TE Lee Smith Back Limited Limited Limited --
LB Kyle Wilber Hamstring Limited Limited Limited --
CB Daryl Worley Shoulder Did not part. Did not part. Limited Questionable
QB AJ McCarron Not injury rel. Did not part. Full Full --

Here are the players listed on the Broncos' injury report:

Pos. Player Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
TE Matt LaCosse Ankle Did not part. Limited
CB Brendan Langley Concussion Did not part. Did not part.
OLB Shaquil Barrett Hip Limited Limited
ILB Brandon Marshall Knee Limited Limited
WR Courtland Sutton Quadricep Limited Limited
CB Isaac Yiadom Shoulder Limited Limited
NT Domata Peko Sr. Not injury rel. (not listed) Did not part.
OLB Shane Ray Illness (not listed) Did not part.
T Jared Veldheer Illness (not listed) Did not part.

