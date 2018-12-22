Oakland Raiders Injury Report Week 16: Trio of Raiders questionable for Monday Night Football

Here are the players listed on the Raiders' injury report:
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|CB
|Gareon Conley
|Concussion
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Ankle/Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|DT
|Maurice Hurst
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Questionable
|S
|Karl Joseph
|Neck
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|WR
|Jordy Nelson
|Foot
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|G/T
|Kelechi Osemele
|Toe
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|FB
|Keith Smith
|Calf
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|TE
|Lee Smith
|Back
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|LB
|Kyle Wilber
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|CB
|Daryl Worley
|Shoulder
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Questionable
|QB
|AJ McCarron
|Not injury rel.
|Did not part.
|Full
|Full
|--
Here are the players listed on the Broncos' injury report:
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|TE
|Matt LaCosse
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Limited
|CB
|Brendan Langley
|Concussion
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|OLB
|Shaquil Barrett
|Hip
|Limited
|Limited
|ILB
|Brandon Marshall
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|WR
|Courtland Sutton
|Quadricep
|Limited
|Limited
|CB
|Isaac Yiadom
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|NT
|Domata Peko Sr.
|Not injury rel.
|(not listed)
|Did not part.
|OLB
|Shane Ray
|Illness
|(not listed)
|Did not part.
|T
|Jared Veldheer
|Illness
|(not listed)
|Did not part.