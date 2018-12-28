Oakland Raiders Injury Report Week 17: Conley and Hurst Questionable for season finale against Kansas City Chiefs

Here are the players listed on the Raiders' injury report:
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB
|Gareon Conley
|Concussion
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Questionable
|TE
|Jared Cook
|Ribs
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|DT
|Johnathan Hankins
|Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Ankle/Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|DT
|Maurice Hurst
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|S
|Karl Joseph
|Neck
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|G/T
|Kelechi Osemele
|Toe
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|RB
|Jalen Richard
|Ankle
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|--
|FB
|Keith Smith
|Calf
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|TE
|Lee Smith
|Back
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|LB
|Kyle Wilber
|Hamstring
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|G/T
|Denver Kirkland
|Illness
|(not listed)
|Did not part.
|Full
|--
|DB
|Montrel Meander
|Quad
|(not listed)
|Limited
|Did not part.
|Out