Oakland Raiders Injury Report Week 17: Conley and Hurst Questionable for season finale against Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 28, 2018 at 12:20 PM
Injury-Report-v4

Here are the players listed on the Raiders' injury report:

Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
CB Gareon Conley Concussion Limited Limited Full Questionable
TE Jared Cook Ribs Limited Limited Limited --
DT Johnathan Hankins Shoulder Full Full Full --
C Rodney Hudson Ankle/Knee Limited Limited Limited --
DT Maurice Hurst Ankle Limited Limited Limited Questionable
S Karl Joseph Neck Full Full Full --
G/T Kelechi Osemele Toe Full Full Full --
RB Jalen Richard Ankle Limited Full Full --
FB Keith Smith Calf Full Full Full --
TE Lee Smith Back Full Full Full --
LB Kyle Wilber Hamstring Full Full Full --
G/T Denver Kirkland Illness (not listed) Did not part. Full --
DB Montrel Meander Quad (not listed) Limited Did not part. Out

Related Content

news

Raiders-Bengals Wild Card Injury Report: Hankins questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Raiders-Chargers Week 18 Injury Report: Waller, Jacobs among four Raiders listed as questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Raiders-Colts Week 17 Injury Report: Hankins questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Raiders-Broncos Week 16 Injury Report: Waller doubtful, Perryman questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Denver Broncos.
news

Raiders-Browns Week 15 Injury Report: Waller, Perryman, Mullen out for Monday

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Cleveland Browns.
news

Raiders-Chiefs Week 14 Injury Report: Waller, Nassib and Onwuasor ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Raiders-Washington Week 13 Injury Report: Waller out, DJax questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Washington Football Team.
news

Raiders-Cowboys Week 12 Injury Report: John Simpson a gameday decision, Lamb questionable for Dallas

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Raiders-Bengals Week 11 Injury Report: Kwiatkoski and Nixon ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Raiders-Chiefs Week 10 Injury Report: Kwiatkoski, Gillespie ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Raiders-Giants Week 9 Injury Report: Raiders healthy, Barkley ruled out for Giants

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New York Giants.
news

Raiders-Eagles Week 7 Injury Report: Nick Bowers ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles.
Advertising