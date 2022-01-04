Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank following their big win in Indianapolis?

Jan 04, 2022 at 09:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 23-20 win over the Colts.

NFL.com

Current ranking: 15

Previous ranking: 16

Analysis: "This Raiders season will not be remembered for a late fade. In fact, Vegas has flipped the entire narrative on its ear. Rich Bisaccia's team continued its unlikely rise with an upset win over the Colts, the team's third consecutive narrow victory over an AFC playoff hopeful."

ESPN

Current ranking: 14

Previous ranking: 17

Analysis: "Then again, they have thrived under adversity of late and are one win from going to the playoffs for just the second time since (checks notes) 2002!"

Bleacher Report

Current ranking: 15

Previous ranking: 16

Analysis: "[T]hrough it all the Raiders have managed to keep the train on the tracks. And after downing the Colts in Indianapolis, the Raiders have a real chance at making the postseason. All they have to do is beat the Chargers in Week 18."

CBS Sports

Current ranking: 12

Previous ranking: 15

Analysis: "That was a big-time road victory over the Colts. They win this week against the Chargers and they are in. It's that simple."

Yahoo Sports

Current ranking: 15

Previous ranking: 15

Analysis: "The Raiders deserve a ton of credit, fighting back into the playoff mix when it looked like their season might be over. Hunter Renfrow deserves a lot of credit too, as he has gone from a pretty good slot receiver to one of the most productive receivers in the NFL."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Colts - Week 17

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 17 victory against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium

A Las Vegas Raiders' helmet with a logo honoring John Madden before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
1 / 100

A Las Vegas Raiders' helmet with a logo honoring John Madden before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
2 / 100

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole's (6) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
3 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole's (6) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman's (52) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman's (52) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives to the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jordan Brown (38) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
22 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) takes a selfie with fans before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
26 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) takes a selfie with fans before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders football before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
27 / 100

A Las Vegas Raiders football before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
30 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders stretch before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
31 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders stretch before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson's (1) cleats honoring John Madden during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson's (1) cleats honoring John Madden during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) fires up the team before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) fires up the team before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia and quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia and quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Damion Square (97) wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Damion Square (97) wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A tribute to John Madden plays on the video board before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
48 / 100

A tribute to John Madden plays on the video board before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) tosses the ball after making a first down during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) tosses the ball after making a first down during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) receives the snap during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) receives the snap during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) defends during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) defends during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrate after a play during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrate after a play during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) waits to return a punt during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) waits to return a punt during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 47-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 47-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after a play during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after a play during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) celebrate after a play during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) celebrate after a play during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates after stopping the runner short of a first down during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates after stopping the runner short of a first down during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates after stopping the runner short of a first down during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates after stopping the runner short of a first down during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after a play during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after a play during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) call out the defense during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) call out the defense during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Peyton Barber (31) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) knock down the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) knock down the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates after making a first down during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrate after connecting for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrate after connecting for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) pressure the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) pressure the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) block as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) block as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 33-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 33-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) celebrate after Carlson made a game-winning 33-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) celebrate after Carlson made a game-winning 33-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
