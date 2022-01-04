Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank following their big win in Indianapolis?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 23-20 win over the Colts.
Current ranking: 15
Previous ranking: 16
Analysis: "This Raiders season will not be remembered for a late fade. In fact, Vegas has flipped the entire narrative on its ear. Rich Bisaccia's team continued its unlikely rise with an upset win over the Colts, the team's third consecutive narrow victory over an AFC playoff hopeful."
Current ranking: 14
Previous ranking: 17
Analysis: "Then again, they have thrived under adversity of late and are one win from going to the playoffs for just the second time since (checks notes) 2002!"
Current ranking: 15
Previous ranking: 16
Analysis: "[T]hrough it all the Raiders have managed to keep the train on the tracks. And after downing the Colts in Indianapolis, the Raiders have a real chance at making the postseason. All they have to do is beat the Chargers in Week 18."
Current ranking: 12
Previous ranking: 15
Analysis: "That was a big-time road victory over the Colts. They win this week against the Chargers and they are in. It's that simple."
Current ranking: 15
Previous ranking: 15
Analysis: "The Raiders deserve a ton of credit, fighting back into the playoff mix when it looked like their season might be over. Hunter Renfrow deserves a lot of credit too, as he has gone from a pretty good slot receiver to one of the most productive receivers in the NFL."
