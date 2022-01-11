Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders stand at the end of the regular season?

Analysis: "How about these resilient Raiders? Left for dead by many (including yours truly) after a grisly blowout loss to the Chiefs in Week 14, Las Vegas closed its season with four consecutive wins to advance to the postseason for the first time in half a decade. The Sunday night finale against the Chargers was brilliant theater: The Raiders took control of the game in the second half, coughed up a 15-point fourth-quarter lead, but still found a way to escape with an overtime win."