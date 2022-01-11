Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders stand at the end of the regular season?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 35-32 win over the Chargers.
Analysis: "How about these resilient Raiders? Left for dead by many (including yours truly) after a grisly blowout loss to the Chiefs in Week 14, Las Vegas closed its season with four consecutive wins to advance to the postseason for the first time in half a decade. The Sunday night finale against the Chargers was brilliant theater: The Raiders took control of the game in the second half, coughed up a 15-point fourth-quarter lead, but still found a way to escape with an overtime win."
Analysis: "Quarterback Derek Carr is playing some of the best football of his career. Tailback Josh Jacobs is running hard. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow had a breakout season. Star tight end Darren Waller is back. And a Vegas defense led by edge-rusher Maxx Crosby is better than many realize."
Analysis: "By making the playoffs, they have to give strong consideration to keeping interim coach Rich Bisaccia. He righted a bad situation."
Analysis: "The Raiders have to avoid an emotional letdown after winning a wild game against the Chargers on Sunday night, but the pieces are in place for this team to beat the Bengals. On offense, Las Vegas will continue to rely on the increasingly automatic connection between Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow, as well as on the resurgence of running back Josh Jacobs. With star tight end Darren Waller finally getting back to speed after a long absence due to injury, this unit is trending up."
Analysis: "The Raiders survived one of the more emotionally exhausting games of the year just to get in the playoffs, now they have a quick turnaround against a Bengals team that rested key players in Week 18."
