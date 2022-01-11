Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders stand at the end of the regular season?

Jan 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 35-32 win over the Chargers.

NFL.com

Current ranking: 12

Analysis: "How about these resilient Raiders? Left for dead by many (including yours truly) after a grisly blowout loss to the Chiefs in Week 14, Las Vegas closed its season with four consecutive wins to advance to the postseason for the first time in half a decade. The Sunday night finale against the Chargers was brilliant theater: The Raiders took control of the game in the second half, coughed up a 15-point fourth-quarter lead, but still found a way to escape with an overtime win."

Related Links

Bleacher Report

Current ranking: 12

Analysis: "Quarterback Derek Carr is playing some of the best football of his career. Tailback Josh Jacobs is running hard. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow had a breakout season. Star tight end Darren Waller is back. And a Vegas defense led by edge-rusher Maxx Crosby is better than many realize."

CBS Sports

Current ranking: 12

Analysis: "By making the playoffs, they have to give strong consideration to keeping interim coach Rich Bisaccia. He righted a bad situation."

The Ringer

Current ranking: 13

Analysis: "The Raiders have to avoid an emotional letdown after winning a wild game against the Chargers on Sunday night, but the pieces are in place for this team to beat the Bengals. On offense, Las Vegas will continue to rely on the increasingly automatic connection between Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow, as well as on the resurgence of running back Josh Jacobs. With star tight end Darren Waller finally getting back to speed after a long absence due to injury, this unit is trending up."

Sports Illustrated

Current ranking: 11

Analysis: "The Raiders survived one of the more emotionally exhausting games of the year just to get in the playoffs, now they have a quick turnaround against a Bengals team that rested key players in Week 18."

Silver and Black and White: Week 18 vs. Chargers

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 18 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones' (7) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
1 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones' (7) jersey in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller's (74) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
2 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller's (74) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs' (39) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
3 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs' (39) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders signage in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
4 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders signage in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright's (34) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
5 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright's (34) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
6 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders' signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
7 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders' signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
8 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
9 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Tony Brown (20) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
10 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Tony Brown (20) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
11 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
12 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
13 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
14 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
15 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
16 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
17 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
18 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
19 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
20 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
21 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
22 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
23 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
24 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
25 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
26 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
27 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) fires the team up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
28 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) fires the team up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) wait to take the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
29 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) wait to take the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) waits to take the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
30 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) waits to take the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
31 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
32 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Nicole performs on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
33 / 40

Raiderette Nicole performs on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
34 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
35 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
36 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
37 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
38 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
39 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
40 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank following their big win in Indianapolis?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 23-20 win over the Colts.
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders stand with playoffs on the horizon?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 17-13 win over the Broncos.
news

Power Rankings: How the Raiders stack up after defeating the Cowboys

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 36-33 win over Dallas.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders sit at No. 1 in AFC West, but where do the experts rank them in the league?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 33-22 win over the Eagles.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders rise after big road win over Denver

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 34-24 win over the Broncos.
news

Power Rankings: Where did the 3-1 Raiders land after loss to Chargers?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following Week 4.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders keep climbing the ranks after three straight wins

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' Week 3 win.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders soar up the rankings after impressive Week 2 win over Steelers

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' Week 2 win.
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank following their electrifying season-opener win?

The Silver and Black held on for a 33-27 win Monday night over the Baltimore Ravens, bringing them to 1-0 on the season.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders prove they can hang with the best, but suffer a tough loss

The Las Vegas Raiders controlled most of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but eventually fell on a game-winning drive by Patrick Mahomes.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders climb the ranks after three consecutive wins

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the hottest teams in football and this week's edition of the NFL Power Rankings reflects that.
Advertising