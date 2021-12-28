Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders stand with playoffs on the horizon?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 17-13 win over the Broncos.
Current ranking: 16
Previous ranking: 21
Analysis: "The Raiders aren't winning pretty, but who cares? Posting back-to-back victories over AFC playoff contenders has kept Las Vegas in postseason contention."
Current ranking: 17
Previous ranking: 21
Analysis: "[Maxx Crosby] might not have eye-popping stats -- six sacks in 15 games -- but he is more than affecting games as the spiritual leader of a reimagined and much-improved defense. Plus, Crosby is a Pro Football Focus favorite, ranking in its top two among all edge rushers in pressures and pass rush grade for most of the season."
Current ranking: 16
Previous ranking: 21
Analysis: "That win over the surging Colts won't be easy, and the Raiders lost the first meeting with the Chargers back in Week 4. But the Silver and Black will enter 2022 with something to play for."
Current ranking: 15
Previous ranking: 16
Analysis: "Beating the Broncos keeps their playoff hopes alive. The defense came up big in that one, which will be needed this week against the Colts on the road."
Current ranking: 15
Previous ranking: 21
Analysis: "The Raiders are still, somehow, alive in the playoff race. A lot broke their way in Week 16, The problem is their last two games are at the Colts and against the Chargers."
