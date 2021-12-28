Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders stand with playoffs on the horizon?

Dec 28, 2021 at 10:40 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 17-13 win over the Broncos.

NFL.com

Current ranking: 16

Previous ranking: 21

Analysis: "The Raiders aren't winning pretty, but who cares? Posting back-to-back victories over AFC playoff contenders has kept Las Vegas in postseason contention."

Related Links

ESPN

Current ranking: 17

Previous ranking: 21

Analysis: "[Maxx Crosby] might not have eye-popping stats -- six sacks in 15 games -- but he is more than affecting games as the spiritual leader of a reimagined and much-improved defense. Plus, Crosby is a Pro Football Focus favorite, ranking in its top two among all edge rushers in pressures and pass rush grade for most of the season."

Bleacher Report

Current ranking: 16

Previous ranking: 21

Analysis: "That win over the surging Colts won't be easy, and the Raiders lost the first meeting with the Chargers back in Week 4. But the Silver and Black will enter 2022 with something to play for."

CBS Sports

Current ranking: 15

Previous ranking: 16

Analysis: "Beating the Broncos keeps their playoff hopes alive. The defense came up big in that one, which will be needed this week against the Colts on the road."

Yahoo Sports

Current ranking: 15

Previous ranking: 21

Analysis: "The Raiders are still, somehow, alive in the playoff race. A lot broke their way in Week 16, The problem is their last two games are at the Colts and against the Chargers."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Broncos - Week 16

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 16 victory against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow's (13) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
1 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow's (13) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
2 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman's (52) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
3 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman's (52) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) arrives to the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) cleats during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) takes a selfie with fans before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) takes a selfie with fans before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
21 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
22 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
26 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
30 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
31 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) fires up the team in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) fires up the team in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
37 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the Las Vegas Raiders kneel in the end zone before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
47 / 100

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders kneel in the end zone before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) heads to the sidelines after the coin toss before the regular season home game against the the Denver Broncos.
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) heads to the sidelines after the coin toss before the regular season home game against the the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) blocks during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) blocks during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) celebrates after a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) celebrates after a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) points out the defense during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) points out the defense during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 41-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) is congratulated by defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) is congratulated by defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a game-sealing catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a game-sealing catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a game-sealing catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a game-sealing catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) after making a game-sealing catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) after making a game-sealing catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by fullback Sutton Smith (41) after making a game-sealing catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by fullback Sutton Smith (41) after making a game-sealing catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a game-sealing catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) is congratulated by quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a game-sealing catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: How the Raiders stack up after defeating the Cowboys

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 36-33 win over Dallas.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders sit at No. 1 in AFC West, but where do the experts rank them in the league?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 33-22 win over the Eagles.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders rise after big road win over Denver

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 34-24 win over the Broncos.
news

Power Rankings: Where did the 3-1 Raiders land after loss to Chargers?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following Week 4.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders keep climbing the ranks after three straight wins

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' Week 3 win.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders soar up the rankings after impressive Week 2 win over Steelers

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' Week 2 win.
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank following their electrifying season-opener win?

The Silver and Black held on for a 33-27 win Monday night over the Baltimore Ravens, bringing them to 1-0 on the season.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders prove they can hang with the best, but suffer a tough loss

The Las Vegas Raiders controlled most of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but eventually fell on a game-winning drive by Patrick Mahomes.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders climb the ranks after three consecutive wins

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the hottest teams in football and this week's edition of the NFL Power Rankings reflects that.
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank at the end of 2019?

The Raiders finished 2019 with a record of 7-9 and have a lot of potential going forward; let's see where the analysts have them finishing in the Power Rankings.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders keep postseason hopes alive with division win

The Oakland Raiders controlled the game from start to finish against the Los Angeles Chargers, even without Josh Jacobs and Trent Brown.
Advertising