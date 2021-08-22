Quick Hits: The best quotes from Coach Gruden, Nate Hobbs and more after LA win

Aug 21, 2021 at 11:50 PM
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders survived a close one in Los Angeles, holding on 17-16 against the Rams in a preseason thriller.

Rookie Nate Hobbs flashed in an impressive performance, filling the stat sheet and earning a rare preseason game ball from Coach Gruden. The head coach discussed his play, along with much more following the game.

Below are highlights from Gruden, Hobbs, wide receiver Marcell Ateman and linebacker Tanner Muse.

Head Coach Jon Gruden

On the performance of Nate Hobbs﻿:

"I don't usually give out game balls for preseason victories, but Nate Hobbs got one tonight. Well deserved.

"I'm really proud of him. I'm really excited to see what he does in his future. He has the It Factor. He rarely makes the same mistake twice. He loves football; he eats it up. He's one of the energizers of our defense. He walked in here and has given us a lot of skills that we can utilize, certainly."

On the development of Tre’von Moehrig﻿:

"He has made some plays. He has some range in the back end. He can be an eraser tackler. I think he's a guy that can make the open-field tackle against some of the great performers in football. We still have a lot to prove there, but we like the progress he's made. We're young back there. Obviously [Nate Hobbs] and Moehrig, they're going to get a lot of playing time early in this league. Thank God we have Ron Milus, one of the best secondary coaches, and we've seen progress out of both those guys."

On quarterback Marcus Mariota sitting this one out:

"He's just not ready to go physically. He competed against the Rams, but he's limited. We're not calling plays for him right now. ... We think he's got a chance to play against the 49ers, but with the way he plays, we do not want to get him in a live situation and let him cut it loose. He's not ready. He was ready tonight on an emergency basis."

--

Cornerback Nate Hobbs

On getting a game ball:

"Crazy. Something I'll never forget. I feel like I'm gaining the coaches trust. And they trusted me to play multiple spots. I feel like when guys go down, they can throw me at corner to fill in. It's all about gaining their trust."

On whether his rising play has surprised even him:

"I don't think I really surprised myself. I knew deep down inside, I knew I could compete at this level. It's just amazing to see the opportunity I've gotten because a lot of people don't get this opportunity so i just thank God every day for the opportunities. I just try to make the most of it."

On rarely making the same mistake twice:

"I feel like trying to be a pro at what I do. If I'm a professional, I can't keep making the same mistakes. At the end of the day, this is something they're trusting me to do and paying me to do. So I feel if I'm a pro I can't make the same mistakes. You're gonna make mistakes as a rookie. ... Don't let it be the same one."

--

Wide receiver Marcell Ateman

On being mobbed by teammates after his 29-yard touchdown:

"I've been with Derek four years now. All them boys, it's just so much love, camaraderie. I'm thankful for them, man; the love and support they gave me."

On Raider Nation in LA:

"We just know Raiders travel well. Especially LA. We won a Super Bowl here. Raider Nation is strong. We love seeing them any time we come in here."

--

Linebacker Tanner Muse

On his first NFL sack:

"That dude's really good, really slippery. He almost got away from me. But it felt good to get my first sack, and you saw it out on the field — I was ecstatic. It was awesome."

On the atmosphere in SoFi Stadium:

"It was loud in there. It was loud when we needed it to be. Can't thank them enough for traveling and coming to see us."

