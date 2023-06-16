Raiders sign entirety of 2023 draft class

Jun 16, 2023 at 10:45 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially signed the entirety of their 2023 draft class.

Coming off the heels of minicamp, the group – consisting of six defensive players and three offensive players – have all now put pen to paper with TE Michael Mayer and CB Jakorian Bennett signing this past week.

Read more about each of the signings below.

Raiders sign first-round pick DE Tyree Wilson

Wilson, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound defensive end out of Texas Tech, was selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Raiders sign second-round pick TE Michael Mayer

Mayer, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound tight end out of Notre Dame, was selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Raiders sign third-round pick DT Byron Young

Young, a 6-foot-3, 292-pound defensive tackle out of Alabama, was selected with the 70th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Raiders sign third-round pick WR Tre Tucker

Tucker, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound wide receiver out of Cincinnati, was selected with the 100th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Raiders sign fourth-round pick CB Jakorian Bennett

Bennett, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound cornerback out of Maryland, was selected with the 104th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Raiders sign fourth-round pick QB Aidan O'Connell

O'Connell, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback out of Purdue, was selected with the 135th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Raiders sign fifth-round pick S Christopher Smith II

Smith, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound safety out of Georgia, was selected with the 170th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Raiders sign sixth-round pick LB Amari Burney

Burney, a 6-foot-2, 228-pound linebacker out of Florida, was selected with 203rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Raiders sign seventh-round pick DT Nesta Jade Silvera

Silvera, a 6-foot-2, 315-pound defensive tackle out of Arizona State, was selected with the 231st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

