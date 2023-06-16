Raiders sign entirety of 2023 draft class

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially signed the entirety of their 2023 draft class.
Coming off the heels of minicamp, the group – consisting of six defensive players and three offensive players – have all now put pen to paper with TE Michael Mayer and CB Jakorian Bennett signing this past week.
Read more about each of the signings below.
Wilson, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound defensive end out of Texas Tech, was selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Mayer, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound tight end out of Notre Dame, was selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young, a 6-foot-3, 292-pound defensive tackle out of Alabama, was selected with the 70th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Tucker, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound wide receiver out of Cincinnati, was selected with the 100th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Bennett, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound cornerback out of Maryland, was selected with the 104th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
O'Connell, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback out of Purdue, was selected with the 135th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Smith, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound safety out of Georgia, was selected with the 170th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Burney, a 6-foot-2, 228-pound linebacker out of Florida, was selected with 203rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Silvera, a 6-foot-2, 315-pound defensive tackle out of Arizona State, was selected with the 231st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
