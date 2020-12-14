Trent Brown makes long-awaited return, adds much needed depth to Raiders offensive line

The 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts may be discouraging, however there's no time to dwell on it for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders, plagued by injuries this late in this season, gave the Colts too many opportunities to make plays against their defense, racking up over 450 yards of total offense against the Raiders, who were missing several defensive starters. The silver lining of the game though has to be the play on the other side of the ball, namely the offensive line, who's health may finally be trending in the right direction.
For the first time since Week 5, the offensive line had four out of five of their Week 1 starters suit up to play. Coached by Tom Cable, the unit seen 10 different starters this season and performed well despite the dearth of continuity.
Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Brown returned after battling a knee injury and COVID-19 throughout the season, and notably made a difference for a Raiders offense that totaled 424 yards of total offense against the eight-ranked defense in the league coming into Sunday's showdown.
"I thought Trent was a difference maker. He played great," Coach Gruden said. "I thought the pocket was clean; I thought we did a good job moving the ball. [It's] good to have Trent back."
Derek Carr also enjoyed the return of No. 77, as he wasn't sacked at all and threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 12 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well.
"He's our starting right tackle for a reason," Carr said. "He's a great player, and the guys that have filled in for him did a great job. We've been able to do some amazing things offensively this year with all the moving pieces it's been impressive.
"Anytime you get someone back who's a starter, someone who I feel is the best in the world at what they do, it definitely makes a difference. And that's not a knock on anybody: That's just a compliment to Trent and how good he is."
The Raiders now have the task of getting over this loss and turning their attention to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Earlier this season, the Raiders were able to pull out a 31-26 win out of SoFi Stadium, in part to a couple of key last-second stops by cornerback Isaiah Johnson.
