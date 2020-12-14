Trent Brown makes long-awaited return, adds much needed depth to Raiders offensive line

The 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts may be discouraging, however there's no time to dwell on it for the Silver and Black.

The Raiders, plagued by injuries this late in this season, gave the Colts too many opportunities to make plays against their defense, racking up over 450 yards of total offense against the Raiders, who were missing several defensive starters. The silver lining of the game though has to be the play on the other side of the ball, namely the offensive line, who's health may finally be trending in the right direction.

For the first time since Week 5, the offensive line had four out of five of their Week 1 starters suit up to play. Coached by Tom Cable, the unit seen 10 different starters this season and performed well despite the dearth of continuity.

Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Brown returned after battling a knee injury and COVID-19 throughout the season, and notably made a difference for a Raiders offense that totaled 424 yards of total offense against the eight-ranked defense in the league coming into Sunday's showdown.