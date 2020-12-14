Trent Brown makes long-awaited return, adds much needed depth to Raiders offensive line

Dec 13, 2020 at 05:40 PM
Levi Edwards

The 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts may be discouraging, however there's no time to dwell on it for the Silver and Black.

The Raiders, plagued by injuries this late in this season, gave the Colts too many opportunities to make plays against their defense, racking up over 450 yards of total offense against the Raiders, who were missing several defensive starters. The silver lining of the game though has to be the play on the other side of the ball, namely the offensive line, who's health may finally be trending in the right direction.

For the first time since Week 5, the offensive line had four out of five of their Week 1 starters suit up to play. Coached by Tom Cable, the unit seen 10 different starters this season and performed well despite the dearth of continuity.

Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Brown returned after battling a knee injury and COVID-19 throughout the season, and notably made a difference for a Raiders offense that totaled 424 yards of total offense against the eight-ranked defense in the league coming into Sunday's showdown.

"I thought Trent was a difference maker. He played great," Coach Gruden said. "I thought the pocket was clean; I thought we did a good job moving the ball. [It's] good to have Trent back."

Derek Carr also enjoyed the return of No. 77, as he wasn't sacked at all and threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 12 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well.

"He's our starting right tackle for a reason," Carr said. "He's a great player, and the guys that have filled in for him did a great job. We've been able to do some amazing things offensively this year with all the moving pieces it's been impressive.

"Anytime you get someone back who's a starter, someone who I feel is the best in the world at what they do, it definitely makes a difference. And that's not a knock on anybody: That's just a compliment to Trent and how good he is."

The Raiders now have the task of getting over this loss and turning their attention to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Earlier this season, the Raiders were able to pull out a 31-26 win out of SoFi Stadium, in part to a couple of key last-second stops by cornerback Isaiah Johnson.

Gameday Photos: Week 14 vs. Colts

View photos from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders special teams unit huddles during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), running back Josh Jacobs (28), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) heads to the end zone on a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) heads to the end zone on a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) heads to the end zone on a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) heads to the end zone on a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after making a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) after making a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with teammates after making a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with teammates after making a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders defense makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 25-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82), tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Related Content

news

Quick Snap: The good, bad and ugly in the Raiders' loss to the Colts

The Silver and Black dropped their sixth loss of the season to the Colts 27-44.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Nelson Agholor back in his bag against the Colts

No. 15 has been instrumental for the Raiders in the first half, as they trail the Colts 20-14.
news

Darren Waller's career day helps propel the Raiders to victory against the Jets

It may have been Sunday, but Wall Street was open nonetheless and Darren Waller's stock was surging.
news

Derek Carr, Henry Ruggs dial up another 'Last-Second Glory' against the Jets

No. 4 rang up the rookie wideout on a miraculous play to win the game in MetLife Stadium.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Darren Waller came to play in New Jersey

No doubt about it: D-Wall put the Raiders offense on his back in the first half against the Jets.
news

Mountain of penalties lead to momentum-shifting moments in loss to Falcons

Coach Gruden & Co. acknowledged the Raiders weren't their best on either side of the ball in a tough cross-conference loss to the Falcons.
news

Quick Snap: Nicholas Morrow notches another stellar performance in loss

News, notes and more from what stood out during the Raiders' collapse in Atlanta.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Derek Carr looking for his rookie receiver early

Raiders must continue looking for Ruggs, cut down on penalties and turnovers to come back in the second half against the Falcons.
news

Derek Carr, Raiders offense can hold heads up high after loss to Super Bowl champs

The Silver and Black played lights out on offense most of the game but came up just short in a game of inches.
news

Quick Snap: Mahomes steals a victory from the Raiders in the final seconds

It was a heartbreaker in primetime, as the Silver and Black came up just a few plays short at home against the world champs.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Derek Carr has imposed his will on the Chiefs defense

Derek Carr, Patrick Mahomes are engaged in a hard-fought primetime battle in Allegiant Stadium.

