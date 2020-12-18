Two-Minute Drill: Mariota's number called early in Thursday Night showdown

The Battle of the Ducks

We did not expect for this to happen, but it's going down.

Quarterback Derek Carr suffered a groin injury running out of bounds in the redzone in the first half, and as of halftime, his status to return to the game is questionable.

With his injury, backup QB and Heisman winner Marcus Mariota has stepped in to battle across from fellow Oregon alum Justin Herbert. The two former Ducks have both put up great games in the first half with Justin Herbert throwing for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Mariota has looked stellar in Carr's place going 5/5 for 80 yards and a touchdown in his first action in a Raiders uniform.