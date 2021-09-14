Two-Minute Drill: Maxx Crosby is putting on a show

The Return of Madd Maxx

The defensive lineman has big expectations after racking up 17 sacks in his first two seasons, and he's off to a great start in Week 1. Crosby has been all over the field, putting consistent pressure on Lamar Jackson. He had two tackles and one sack to end the first half, as the Raiders trail the Ravens, 14-10. It seems like Madd Maxx is on a mission to prove himself as an elite pass rusher in the NFL.