Two-Minute Drill: Maxx Crosby is putting on a show

The Return of Madd Maxx
The defensive star of the first half for the Raiders has been Maxx Crosby.
The defensive lineman has big expectations after racking up 17 sacks in his first two seasons, and he's off to a great start in Week 1. Crosby has been all over the field, putting consistent pressure on Lamar Jackson. He had two tackles and one sack to end the first half, as the Raiders trail the Ravens, 14-10. It seems like Madd Maxx is on a mission to prove himself as an elite pass rusher in the NFL.
He's also feeding off the energy of a full house in Allegiant Stadium that is going wild for every defensive stop.
Trouble in Paradise, Nevada?
Derek Carr and Darren Waller are usually always on the same page, however, things tonight have just not been clicking.
While the two have connected on some throws through the first half, they've looked a bit rusty at times. Carr has targeted Waller 12 times and completed only four of those passes — including a nice 24-yard pass for a first down. While Waller is undoubtedly one of Carr's biggest threats, he has been double- and triple-teamed much of the night in coverage.
Waller will, of course, get his fair share of work against this defense, but Carr will likely need to get some of his other receivers involved more in the second half.
Raiders defense needs to stop No. 8 in white
Yes, I must admit, Lamar Jackson is a very good football player.
While pressured most of the game, he's still finding ways to shift through the Raiders defensive line and make plays. The former NFL MVP is 11-for-15 with 128 yards and one touchdown through the first half.
While the Raiders have held their own against Jackson, they need to find more ways to get him to make mistakes. If they do, this game could start to shift in a different direction.
