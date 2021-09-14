Two-Minute Drill: Maxx Crosby is putting on a show

Sep 13, 2021 at 06:46 PM
Levi Edwards

The Return of Madd Maxx

The defensive star of the first half for the Raiders has been Maxx Crosby﻿.

The defensive lineman has big expectations after racking up 17 sacks in his first two seasons, and he's off to a great start in Week 1. Crosby has been all over the field, putting consistent pressure on Lamar Jackson. He had two tackles and one sack to end the first half, as the Raiders trail the Ravens, 14-10. It seems like Madd Maxx is on a mission to prove himself as an elite pass rusher in the NFL.

He's also feeding off the energy of a full house in Allegiant Stadium that is going wild for every defensive stop.

Trouble in Paradise, Nevada?

Derek Carr and Darren Waller are usually always on the same page, however, things tonight have just not been clicking.

While the two have connected on some throws through the first half, they've looked a bit rusty at times. Carr has targeted Waller 12 times and completed only four of those passes — including a nice 24-yard pass for a first down. While Waller is undoubtedly one of Carr's biggest threats, he has been double- and triple-teamed much of the night in coverage.

Waller will, of course, get his fair share of work against this defense, but Carr will likely need to get some of his other receivers involved more in the second half.

Raiders defense needs to stop No. 8 in white

Yes, I must admit, Lamar Jackson is a very good football player.

While pressured most of the game, he's still finding ways to shift through the Raiders defensive line and make plays. The former NFL MVP is 11-for-15 with 128 yards and one touchdown through the first half.

While the Raiders have held their own against Jackson, they need to find more ways to get him to make mistakes. If they do, this game could start to shift in a different direction.

Gameday Photos: Week 1 vs. Ravens

View photos from the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), guard John Simpson (76), center Andre James (68), guard Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), guard John Simpson (76), center Andre James (68), guard Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kick a PAT during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kick a PAT during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 34-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 34-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is congratulated by wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is congratulated by wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up before kicking a 55-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up before kicking a 55-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates with teammates after making a game winning 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates with teammates after making a game winning 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

