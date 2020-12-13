Two-Minute Drill: Nelson Agholor back in his bag against the Colts

Nelly continuing to build on his great season
Derek Carr has once again been able to find one of his favorite receiver in the end zone in the first half.
Carr is continuing to enjoy the free agent signing from the Eagles, as Nelson Agholor has 57 yards and one touchdown in the first half. That's Agholor's seventh touchdown this season, one short of his 2017 single-season career high.
No. 15 and his quarterback have built up a strong rapport, and all signs look towards them continuing make big plays in the second half.
Raiders need an answer for T.Y. Hilton
The Silver and Black's defense has not looked impressive in the first half, especially against star Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton.
It's no surprise Rivers has used his star receiver to expose the banged-up Raiders secondary, as Hilton has found ways to get open and draw attention to himself in the first half. Hilton has 65 yards on three catches and a two touchdowns, leading all Colts receivers on the day.
The Raiders have to continue to rely on Trayvon Mullen, Johnathan Abram and Nevin Lawson to keep him in check for the rest of the game. The Raiders have allowed over 200 passing yards to Philip Rivers in the first half.
Climbing the ladder
I hate to admit it, but Kenny Moore made one hell of a play for the Colts.
Darren Waller has been making great plays for the Raiders as well, leading all receivers in catches and targets in the first half for the Raiders.
Late in the first half, Carr threw a ball in the end zone up to Waller that could have been a Raiders TD. But Kenny Moore II was able to come down with a one-handed interception that is bound to be on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays tonight.
With the Raiders getting the ball back to start the second half, the Raiders must strike first to take back the growing momentum that has shifted the Colts' way after the interception.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.