Two-Minute Drill: Nelson Agholor back in his bag against the Colts

Climbing the ladder

I hate to admit it, but Kenny Moore made one hell of a play for the Colts.

Darren Waller has been making great plays for the Raiders as well, leading all receivers in catches and targets in the first half for the Raiders.

Late in the first half, Carr threw a ball in the end zone up to Waller that could have been a Raiders TD. But Kenny Moore II was able to come down with a one-handed interception that is bound to be on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays tonight.