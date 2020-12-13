Two-Minute Drill: Nelson Agholor back in his bag against the Colts

Dec 13, 2020 at 02:39 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Nelly continuing to build on his great season

Derek Carr has once again been able to find one of his favorite receiver in the end zone in the first half.

Carr is continuing to enjoy the free agent signing from the Eagles, as Nelson Agholor has 57 yards and one touchdown in the first half. That's Agholor's seventh touchdown this season, one short of his 2017 single-season career high.

No. 15 and his quarterback have built up a strong rapport, and all signs look towards them continuing make big plays in the second half.

Raiders need an answer for T.Y. Hilton

The Silver and Black's defense has not looked impressive in the first half, especially against star Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton.

It's no surprise Rivers has used his star receiver to expose the banged-up Raiders secondary, as Hilton has found ways to get open and draw attention to himself in the first half. Hilton has 65 yards on three catches and a two touchdowns, leading all Colts receivers on the day.

The Raiders have to continue to rely on Trayvon Mullen, Johnathan Abram and Nevin Lawson to keep him in check for the rest of the game. The Raiders have allowed over 200 passing yards to Philip Rivers in the first half.

Climbing the ladder

I hate to admit it, but Kenny Moore made one hell of a play for the Colts.

Darren Waller has been making great plays for the Raiders as well, leading all receivers in catches and targets in the first half for the Raiders.

Late in the first half, Carr threw a ball in the end zone up to Waller that could have been a Raiders TD. But Kenny Moore II was able to come down with a one-handed interception that is bound to be on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays tonight.

With the Raiders getting the ball back to start the second half, the Raiders must strike first to take back the growing momentum that has shifted the Colts' way after the interception.

Gameday Photos: Week 14 vs. Colts

View photos from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders special teams unit huddles during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 92

The Raiders special teams unit huddles during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 92

The Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), running back Josh Jacobs (28), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), running back Josh Jacobs (28), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) heads to the end zone on a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) heads to the end zone on a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) heads to the end zone on a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) heads to the end zone on a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) heads to the end zone on a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) heads to the end zone on a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) heads to the end zone on a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) heads to the end zone on a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after making a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after making a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) after making a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) after making a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with teammates after making a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with teammates after making a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with teammates after making a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with teammates after making a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders defense makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 92

The Raiders defense makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 25-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 25-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82), tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82), tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 92

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Snap: The good, bad and ugly in the Raiders' loss to the Colts

The Silver and Black dropped their sixth loss of the season to the Colts 27-44.
news

Darren Waller's career day helps propel the Raiders to victory against the Jets

It may have been Sunday, but Wall Street was open nonetheless and Darren Waller's stock was surging.
news

Derek Carr, Henry Ruggs dial up another 'Last-Second Glory' against the Jets

No. 4 rang up the rookie wideout on a miraculous play to win the game in MetLife Stadium.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Darren Waller came to play in New Jersey

No doubt about it: D-Wall put the Raiders offense on his back in the first half against the Jets.
news

Mountain of penalties lead to momentum-shifting moments in loss to Falcons

Coach Gruden & Co. acknowledged the Raiders weren't their best on either side of the ball in a tough cross-conference loss to the Falcons.
news

Quick Snap: Nicholas Morrow notches another stellar performance in loss

News, notes and more from what stood out during the Raiders' collapse in Atlanta.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Derek Carr looking for his rookie receiver early

Raiders must continue looking for Ruggs, cut down on penalties and turnovers to come back in the second half against the Falcons.
news

Derek Carr, Raiders offense can hold heads up high after loss to Super Bowl champs

The Silver and Black played lights out on offense most of the game but came up just short in a game of inches.
news

Quick Snap: Mahomes steals a victory from the Raiders in the final seconds

It was a heartbreaker in primetime, as the Silver and Black came up just a few plays short at home against the world champs.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Derek Carr has imposed his will on the Chiefs defense

Derek Carr, Patrick Mahomes are engaged in a hard-fought primetime battle in Allegiant Stadium.
news

Derek Carr eclipses 25,000 career passing yards on Sunday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback continues to reach new career milestones, the latest being 25,000 passing yards — and he did it in 104 games.

Advertising