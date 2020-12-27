Two-Minute Drill: The Raiders' run attack is in full force against the Fins

Darren Waller stays heating up

After having a monstrous, three-game stretch seen by no other tight end in NFL history, Darren Waller is still trying to get going against the Dolphins.

Waller has gotten a lot of attention from the Dolphins secondary, as they've showed many looks in coverage on trying to contain him. Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped his quarterback from looking for him in the first half. The 2021 Pro Bowler currently is leading the Raiders in receiving yards (57) and targets (4) in the first half, including an insane catch for a 29-yard gain.