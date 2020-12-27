Two-Minute Drill: The Raiders' run attack is in full force against the Fins

Josh Jacobs and company are rolling
Good luck trying to stop Josh Jacobs when he's running downhill.
The Pro Bowl running back has not wasted time this evening making his mark against the Dolphins, putting up big numbers in his limited amount of carries. Donning some special cleats in honor of his Oklahoma roots, Jacobs has run for 43 yards on five carries in the first half, averaging 8.6 yards per carry.
Jalen Richard and "honorary running back" Derek Carr also got in on the action with Jacobs, with Richard ripping off an 18-yard gain in the second quarter and No. 4 diving over the top of the goalline for a touchdown.
Trayvon Mullen got his groove back
After being highly criticized for last week's performance against the Chargers, Mullen has returned back to his element.
Coming off a week that saw Mullen penalized for more than 50 yards on pass interference calls against the Chargers receivers, he's been able to keep the Dolphins in check on Mullen Island. He's blanketed receivers throughout the game and come up with a couple of tackles.
Damon Arnette and Johnathan Abram's return from injury has definitely helped elevate Mullen's game back to normal.
Darren Waller stays heating up
After having a monstrous, three-game stretch seen by no other tight end in NFL history, Darren Waller is still trying to get going against the Dolphins.
Waller has gotten a lot of attention from the Dolphins secondary, as they've showed many looks in coverage on trying to contain him. Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped his quarterback from looking for him in the first half. The 2021 Pro Bowler currently is leading the Raiders in receiving yards (57) and targets (4) in the first half, including an insane catch for a 29-yard gain.
Waller also crossed a special threshold in the first half, joining Todd Christensen as the only other Raider in franchise history to tally multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Elite company.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night football.