Josh Jacobs' gameday cleats pay tribute to his journey

Dec 26, 2020 at 04:58 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
cleats-jacobs-mia-finish-thumb

Josh Jacobs' story is as well known by now as it is moving.

From living in a car with his siblings in Tulsa to becoming a Pro Bowler in less than two full professional seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders running back has achieved much after starting with little.

On Saturday night in primetime, his cleats will pay tribute to that journey.

Artist Luke Dangler, who sharp-eyed fans will recognize from previous cleats worn by Jacobs, Johnathan Abram and more, detailed Jacobs' upbringing with remarkable details.

He writes in the caption: Yes that is the 2004 Ford Taurus that Josh, and his 4 siblings, Isiah, Deangelo, Shaleya, Marty Jr, and the real leader of them all Marty Jacobs Sr. slept in during a hard part part of their lives.

Jacobs and the Raiders host the Dolphins on Sunday night football, during which Jacobs will continue his assault on the franchise rushing record books.

Welcome to the Show: Pregame Sights from Week 16 vs. Dolphins

Head inside Allegiant Stadium as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins in primetime.

A view of Allegiant Stadium before the Raiders regular season game against the Miami Dolphins.
1 / 112

A view of Allegiant Stadium before the Raiders regular season game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of Allegiant Stadium before the Raiders regular season game against the Miami Dolphins.
2 / 112

A view of Allegiant Stadium before the Raiders regular season game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 112

The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 112

The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

The Long Journey: How Marcus Mariota regained his confidence ahead of his return to action

When the Raiders signed Marcus Mariota this offseason, GM Mike Mayock was the first person to remind reporters he graded the former Oregon Duck as the top quarterback in the 2015 class.
news

Darren Waller dedicates monster performance to memory of former teammate and friend

The death of Waller's former Ravens teammate, Lorenzo Taliaferro, sat heavy with the Las Vegas Raiders tight end Thursday night.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Mariota's number called early in Thursday Night showdown

Marcus Mariota takes over for the injured Derek Carr, setting up a duel against another Oregon quarterback in the second half.
news

Moreau shares how Raiders' leadership will be key for the remainder of the season

With three games to go in the regular season, the Las Vegas Raiders' leadership will be tested, as the team makes a push to the postseason.
news

Trent Brown makes long-awaited return, adds much needed depth to Raiders offensive line

Stability with the big men up front offer a silver (and black) lining to Sunday's loss to the Colts.
news

Quick Snap: The good, bad and ugly in the Raiders' loss to the Colts

The Silver and Black dropped their sixth loss of the season to the Colts 27-44.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Nelson Agholor back in his bag against the Colts

No. 15 has been instrumental for the Raiders in the first half, as they trail the Colts 20-14.
news

Darren Waller's career day helps propel the Raiders to victory against the Jets

It may have been Sunday, but Wall Street was open nonetheless and Darren Waller's stock was surging.
news

Derek Carr, Henry Ruggs dial up another 'Last-Second Glory' against the Jets

No. 4 rang up the rookie wideout on a miraculous play to win the game in MetLife Stadium.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Darren Waller came to play in New Jersey

No doubt about it: D-Wall put the Raiders offense on his back in the first half against the Jets.
news

Mountain of penalties lead to momentum-shifting moments in loss to Falcons

Coach Gruden & Co. acknowledged the Raiders weren't their best on either side of the ball in a tough cross-conference loss to the Falcons.

Advertising