Josh Jacobs' gameday cleats pay tribute to his journey

Josh Jacobs' story is as well known by now as it is moving.
From living in a car with his siblings in Tulsa to becoming a Pro Bowler in less than two full professional seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders running back has achieved much after starting with little.
On Saturday night in primetime, his cleats will pay tribute to that journey.
Artist Luke Dangler, who sharp-eyed fans will recognize from previous cleats worn by Jacobs, Johnathan Abram and more, detailed Jacobs' upbringing with remarkable details.
He writes in the caption: Yes that is the 2004 Ford Taurus that Josh, and his 4 siblings, Isiah, Deangelo, Shaleya, Marty Jr, and the real leader of them all Marty Jacobs Sr. slept in during a hard part part of their lives.
Jacobs and the Raiders host the Dolphins on Sunday night football, during which Jacobs will continue his assault on the franchise rushing record books.
Head inside Allegiant Stadium as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins in primetime.