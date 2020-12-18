Darren Waller dedicates monster performance to memory of former teammate and friend

Dec 17, 2020 at 10:32 PM
Levi Edwards

No doubt, that's a tough way to lose a game.

The Las Vegas Raiders dropped their third loss in the past four games Thursday Night in a rollercoaster at Allegiant Stadium. After scoring a field goal with less than four minutes to go in the OT, the Raiders watched as Justin Herbert drove the ball down the field to finish the game with a game-winning touchdown, sending the Chargers to a dramatic 30-27 win.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was his usual spectacular self, casually putting up 150 yards and a touchdown on nine catches against the Chargers defense, leading all receivers in the game. Based on his dominant performance, one may not have known that Waller was dealing with more than the on-field adversity of playing with a backup quarterback. But he was.

Following the game, Waller revealed that he was mourning the loss of his former Baltimore Ravens teammate and close friend Lorenzo Taliaferro.

Taliaferro, 28, passed away Wednesday night, less than 24 hours before kickoff.

"To be real, I didn't even feel like playing tonight honestly," Waller said. "I had no juice today. I thank God and the people that support me for speaking life into me today, and telling me to go out and play and represent him and to have him on my mind while I was playing."

"I feel like him and his presence and what his time on the earth meant to me is what motivating me to play football with a sense of urgency."

Waller has two games left in the season to continue to play great football. No. 83 has 817 receiving yards, 84 catches and seven touchdowns, leading all Raiders receivers in those categories. He also currently has the second most Pro Bowl votes for tight ends this season, only behind Travis Kelce.

"Darren is a tough matchup on anybody," said quarterback Marcus Mariota. "He found ways to get open, he made plays for us and when you get that guy the ball, he's going to do some good things."

Mariota found Waller early and often after starting quarterback Derek Carr suffered a groin injury on the Raiders' second offensive drive of the game.

"It's tough to see Derek go out, number one," said Waller. "I feel that Marcus played great – the way Marcus comes to practice everyday with a has a good attitude and plays hard. I feel that there's no surprise to see him play the way he did tonight."

It's hard to imagine the depth of emotion Waller played with tonight, but one thing is for certain:

Lorenzo would be proud.

Gameday Photos: Week 15 vs. Chargers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 23-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 23-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71), tight end Darren Waller (83), center Rodney Hudson (61), guard Gabe Jackson (66) and running back Theo Riddick (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71), tight end Darren Waller (83), center Rodney Hudson (61), guard Gabe Jackson (66) and running back Theo Riddick (35) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66)m center Rodney Hudson (61), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66)m center Rodney Hudson (61), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with fullback Alec Ingold (45) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with fullback Alec Ingold (45) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Derek Carrier (85), tight end Foster Moreau (87) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Derek Carrier (85), tight end Foster Moreau (87) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with fcenter Rodney Hudson (61) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with fcenter Rodney Hudson (61) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) tackle Kolton Miller (74), wide receiver Zay Jones (12), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) tackle Kolton Miller (74), wide receiver Zay Jones (12), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tight end Darren Waller (83), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tight end Darren Waller (83), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74), running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74), running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74), running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74), running back Devontae Booker (23) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
116 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
117 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 23-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
118 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 23-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 23-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
119 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 23-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
120 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

