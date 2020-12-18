Darren Waller dedicates monster performance to memory of former teammate and friend

No doubt, that's a tough way to lose a game.

The Las Vegas Raiders dropped their third loss in the past four games Thursday Night in a rollercoaster at Allegiant Stadium. After scoring a field goal with less than four minutes to go in the OT, the Raiders watched as Justin Herbert drove the ball down the field to finish the game with a game-winning touchdown, sending the Chargers to a dramatic 30-27 win.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was his usual spectacular self, casually putting up 150 yards and a touchdown on nine catches against the Chargers defense, leading all receivers in the game. Based on his dominant performance, one may not have known that Waller was dealing with more than the on-field adversity of playing with a backup quarterback. But he was.

Following the game, Waller revealed that he was mourning the loss of his former Baltimore Ravens teammate and close friend Lorenzo Taliaferro.

"To be real, I didn't even feel like playing tonight honestly," Waller said. "I had no juice today. I thank God and the people that support me for speaking life into me today, and telling me to go out and play and represent him and to have him on my mind while I was playing."