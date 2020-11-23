Derek Carr eclipses 25,000 career passing yards on Sunday Night Football

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has achieved many feats during his seven seasons in the NFL.

Earlier this year, Carr passed Ken Stabler for the most passing touchdowns in Raiders' history, and Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, he added to his impressive resume by eclipsing 25,000 passing yards.

Carr entered the Week 11 clash with 24,949 passing yards and on the first drive of the game he reached the 25K mark with a 29-yard pass to Darren Waller and a 26-yard strike to Nelson Agholor. The pair of passes helped set up the first points of the night, as Josh Jacobs powered his way into the end zone.