Hunter Renfrow shines despite gloomy divisional loss to Chiefs

Well, I've got some good news and some bad news; I might as well start with the bad news.

The Las Vegas Raiders got swept by the Kansas City Chiefs in their divisional series for the season, losing 48-9 on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The loss sends the Raiders to under .500 for the first time this season.

Sloppy drops and a lack of offensive momentum – along with the absence of key pieces like Darren Waller and Denzel Perryman – played a role in the loss, in which it sometimes seemed as though the Silver and Black's receivers and running backs couldn't keep their hands on the ball. Three first-half turnovers led to 21 points for Kansas City, and it proved too much for the Raiders to overcome.

"You'd like to think you can prepare your team for adversity when it shows up," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said after the game. "You'd rather it not show up on a first drive, but if it does, respond. How are we going to respond? I just didn't think we responded well the whole day."

But again, there was some good news: the continued emergence of Hunter Renfrow as a true weapon – not only in the Raiders offense – but in the NFL.

Renfrow had a career day in the loss, finishing with 13 catches, his most as a pro and one short of tying the franchise single-game record. All told, he recorded 117 yards and a touchdown.

This incredible performance by No. 13 has become relatively commonplace in this Raiders offense. The third-year receiver currently leads the team in targets, receiving yards, catches and receiving touchdowns, and his 30 catches over the last three games are the most in franchise history in such a span. It's also his third straight game with at least eight catches and 100-plus receiving yards, and his sixth game this year with at least seven catches.

"I'm just so proud of him. I'm so happy for him, the success that he's having," Derek Carr said. "But he'll be the first one to tell you, he would trade any of those 100-yard days or catches for wins. I think that's what I love about him the most. I keep telling people, when you look at him, everyone's like, 'Well, he just works hard.' No, the guy's just a good football player.

"He's just more talented than some people, and I don't think he gets enough credit for that. … One thing I know about him is he's not ever satisfied, so he's going to keep working to even try and get better."

Renfrow agreed.

"It doesn't matter – like I said last week, it doesn't matter how many catches I have or how many yards," the receiver said." If we lose the game, you can never say you had a great game if you lost the game. You can always do more. You can always get better, you can always be a better teammate and hopefully help people along. This week, we've just got to reflect on how to take care of the ball, how to be a better receiver, how to be a better teammate, how to be a better leader and hopefully we'll do that."