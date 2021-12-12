Hunter Renfrow shines despite gloomy divisional loss to Chiefs

Dec 12, 2021 at 02:16 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Well, I've got some good news and some bad news; I might as well start with the bad news.

The Las Vegas Raiders got swept by the Kansas City Chiefs in their divisional series for the season, losing 48-9 on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The loss sends the Raiders to under .500 for the first time this season.

Sloppy drops and a lack of offensive momentum – along with the absence of key pieces like Darren Waller and Denzel Perryman – played a role in the loss, in which it sometimes seemed as though the Silver and Black's receivers and running backs couldn't keep their hands on the ball. Three first-half turnovers led to 21 points for Kansas City, and it proved too much for the Raiders to overcome.

"You'd like to think you can prepare your team for adversity when it shows up," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said after the game. "You'd rather it not show up on a first drive, but if it does, respond. How are we going to respond? I just didn't think we responded well the whole day."

But again, there was some good news: the continued emergence of Hunter Renfrow as a true weapon – not only in the Raiders offense – but in the NFL.

Renfrow had a career day in the loss, finishing with 13 catches, his most as a pro and one short of tying the franchise single-game record. All told, he recorded 117 yards and a touchdown.

This incredible performance by No. 13 has become relatively commonplace in this Raiders offense. The third-year receiver currently leads the team in targets, receiving yards, catches and receiving touchdowns, and his 30 catches over the last three games are the most in franchise history in such a span. It's also his third straight game with at least eight catches and 100-plus receiving yards, and his sixth game this year with at least seven catches.

"I'm just so proud of him. I'm so happy for him, the success that he's having," Derek Carr said. "But he'll be the first one to tell you, he would trade any of those 100-yard days or catches for wins. I think that's what I love about him the most. I keep telling people, when you look at him, everyone's like, 'Well, he just works hard.' No, the guy's just a good football player.

"He's just more talented than some people, and I don't think he gets enough credit for that. … One thing I know about him is he's not ever satisfied, so he's going to keep working to even try and get better."

Renfrow agreed.

"It doesn't matter – like I said last week, it doesn't matter how many catches I have or how many yards," the receiver said." If we lose the game, you can never say you had a great game if you lost the game. You can always do more. You can always get better, you can always be a better teammate and hopefully help people along. This week, we've just got to reflect on how to take care of the ball, how to be a better receiver, how to be a better teammate, how to be a better leader and hopefully we'll do that."

The Raiders will now be tasked to fight back from the emotional defeat with another tough game on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Last November the team played the Browns in FirstEnergy Stadium, and the Silver and Black returned to Las Vegas with a 16-6 victory.

Gameday Photos: Week 14 vs. Chiefs

View photos from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Kansa City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
1 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
2 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
3 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
4 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
5 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
6 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
7 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
8 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
9 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
10 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
11 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
12 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
13 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
14 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
15 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
16 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
17 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
18 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
19 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
20 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
21 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
22 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
23 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
24 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
25 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
26 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
27 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
28 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
29 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 26-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
30 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 26-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
31 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
32 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
33 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
34 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
35 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
36 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
37 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
38 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
39 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
40 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
41 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
42 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
43 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
44 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
45 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
46 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
47 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
48 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
49 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
50 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Snap: Malcolm Koonce has taken little time to make big plays

The Raiders rack up three sacks in a 48-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Clelin Ferrell gets his first sack of the season

Clelin Ferrell, Hunter Renfrow have been the two bright sides in an ugly first half for the Raiders.
news

Raiders fall to Washington, continue rollercoaster ride of a season

Despite success from the offensive trio of Carr, Jacobs and Renfrow, the Silver and Black fell to 6-6.
news

Quick Snap: Josh Jacobs scores lone touchdown in Raiders' last-minute loss

The Silver and Black fell to 6-6 on the season after a 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Hunter Renfrow took command in the first half

The Raiders trail 7-3 to the Washington Football Team going into halftime.
news

Derek Carr, Raiders offense feasts on the Cowboys defense in Thanksgiving win

Carr went for 373 passing yards in the overtime win.
news

Quick Snap: Daniel Carlson nails 29-yard field goal to win overtime Thanksgiving thriller in Dallas

Receiver Hunter Renfrow also went for a career-high 134 receiving yards, as the Raiders won 36-33.
news

Two-Minute Drill: DeSean Jackson makes another one bite the dust

The Raiders go into halftime with a 17-13 lead on the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Derek Carr surpasses 30,000 career passing yards in Thanksgiving game vs. Cowboys

Carr is the fifth quarterback in league history to reach the mark within his first eight seasons.
news

Quick Snap: Foster Moreau scores lone touchdown for the Raiders

The Raiders can't overcome the Cincinnati Bengals, falling 32-13 and suffering their third straight loss this season.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Denzel Perryman getting after the Bengals receivers

The Raiders defense has been a help and a hinderance, with the Bengals leading 10-6 at halftime.
Advertising