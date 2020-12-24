Key Matchups: Raekwon McMillan excited to see 'a lot of familiar faces' come to Allegiant Stadium on Saturday

A QB duel in the desert

A week after facing rookie sensation Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, the Silver and Black will be competing against the young man who was selected a pick before Herbert.

The Raiders turn their attention to 2020 first-round pick and NCAA championship-winning quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Since taking over as starting quarterback for the Dolphins in Week 6, Tagovailoa has played exceptional, poised football for the young Dolphins, with a 5-2 record as a starter this season. He's also thrown for more than 1,300 passing yards with a 9:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

"He's a very talented, calm, cool, accurate, quick-arm passer," said Coach Gruden. "He's tough, man. He's tough. He's got surprising mobility. I don't think people realize he can keep the ball on his own where he can do some damage."

Derek Carr is trending upward in his availability for Saturday's game after suffering a groin injury against the Chargers. He was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Barring any setbacks he should be ready for his showdown against Tua, however they'll make sure that Marcus Mariota is prepared for any action as well, after his stellar performance last week in the absence of Carr.

"I didn't want to get hurt for it to have to happen, but I was happy to see (Marcus Mariota) play and have success if I'm being honest," said Derek Carr. "Because I know he had a long year with certain things that happened in Tennessee and with injuries and all of that kind of stuff, and I saw it on his face every day. He just kept grinding and all of that. I'm not going to lie to you, I was really happy for him as a man and as a supporter and as a quarterback because this game is tough, and sometimes we go through things. So, to see him get the ability to lead our team, it was awesome. I was really happy for him."