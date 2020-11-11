Key Matchups: The first showdown between Henry Ruggs and his former Crimson Tide teammate

Nick Kwiatkoski vs. Noah Fant
Since stepping onto the field in a Raiders uniform, Nick Kwiatkoski has been a difference maker for the Silver and Black defense,
The defensive captain has had a big impact for the defensive unit this season, totaling 36 tackles and a forced fumble in his six games of action this year. While Kwiatkoski has been a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the field for opposing offenses, he could face a big challenge this Sunday against one of the league's rising tight ends.
Noah Fant will definitely be on Kwiatkoski radar, as the Broncos offense has found ways to heavily involve the tight end in their passing game this season. The 2019 first-round pick out of Iowa currently leads the team in receptions (32) and YAC (209), and he's second in targets (46) and touchdowns (2).
"He's a very talented tight end," said Nick Kwiatkoski. "He does of good job of catching the ball, fighting for yards, fast guy… definitely looking forward to the challenge."
Henry Ruggs vs. Jerry Jeudy
Let's be real; this is what many are waiting to see.
This will be the first meeting between Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy since they were one of the most dominant receiver tandems in college football at Alabama. Ruggs was drafted by the Raiders at No. 11 in the first round of the 2020 draft, as Jeudy was taken four picks later by the Raiders' division rivals, the Denver Broncos.
While both receivers have shown great promise, Jeudy has already established himself as a top receiver in the Broncos offense, leading the team in targets and receiving yards. Ruggs is still trying to become fully integrated in Coach Olson's scheme, as he's only seen three catches over the past three games.
Jeudy and Ruggs have already faced off against each other virtually this year broadcasting themselves on Twitch playing each other in Madden 21, but it will be great to see the real thing in Allegiant Stadium Sunday.
Derek Carr vs. Bradley Chubb
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of respect for the All-Pro, Super Bowl MVP linebacker Von Miller for the Denver Broncos. With Miller sustaining a season-ending injury in training camp, Bradley Chubb has had to fill his shoes in his place.
And so far this season, he's been doing a pretty good job filling them.
While Derek Carr playing some of his best football of his career, he will have the task of having another elite defensive lineman on the other side of the line of scrimmage in Chubb. Coming off a season that was ended early with a partially torn ACL, Chubb has returned to be the anchor of the Broncos defense leading the team in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (8).
"Chubb has a different playing style than Von (Miller), but Bradley Chubb is one of the premier rushers in this league," said Derek Carr. "He's a really good football player. He's bouncing back off what I believe is a knee injury, and he's still able to make plays. That's just a credit and a testament to his work ethic. He's someone we have to be aware of; he's someone we got to be ready for because he can wreck a game."
"He's tough, hard-nosed, old-school, loves to run through people. He's a really good football player."