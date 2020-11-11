Key Matchups: The first showdown between Henry Ruggs and his former Crimson Tide teammate

Derek Carr vs. Bradley Chubb

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of respect for the All-Pro, Super Bowl MVP linebacker Von Miller for the Denver Broncos. With Miller sustaining a season-ending injury in training camp, Bradley Chubb has had to fill his shoes in his place.

And so far this season, he's been doing a pretty good job filling them.

While Derek Carr playing some of his best football of his career, he will have the task of having another elite defensive lineman on the other side of the line of scrimmage in Chubb. Coming off a season that was ended early with a partially torn ACL, Chubb has returned to be the anchor of the Broncos defense leading the team in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (8).

"Chubb has a different playing style than Von (Miller), but Bradley Chubb is one of the premier rushers in this league," said Derek Carr. "He's a really good football player. He's bouncing back off what I believe is a knee injury, and he's still able to make plays. That's just a credit and a testament to his work ethic. He's someone we have to be aware of; he's someone we got to be ready for because he can wreck a game."