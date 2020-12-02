Key Matchups: The Raiders can't make detrimental mistakes to defeat themselves

Clelin Ferrell vs. Frank Gore

It's not everyday you get to go up against the third-leading rusher in NFL history.

Returning from missing two games due to COVID-19, Clelin Ferrell is expected to play in MetLife Stadium this Sunday. Ferrell has been enjoying a successful sophomore season, adding constant pressure to the quarterback and filling a need for the Silver and Black's run defense. Ferrell's return could not come at a better time, as he'll be going up against a living legend in Frank Gore.

Gore, at 37 years old, has played all 11 games this season for the Jets and is leading the team in rushing yards (521) and carries (141). Gore success in the league has spanned for 15 seasons and nearly 16,000 rushing yards.

"It definitely is crazy," said Clelin Ferrell regarding going up against a player he's watched extensively growing up. "Back in the offseason, I saw him training in South Florida, and it's crazy to see the work that he still puts in. That's the type of passion I want to still have when I'm that old playing the game. Fifteen years in and he's still training like he's a rookie in the league.