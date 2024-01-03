Raiders-Broncos Week 18 Injury Report

Jan 03, 2024 at 02:17 PM
Raiders.com Staff

Las Vegas Raiders:

The Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. The practice report is an estimate.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Maxx Crosby DE Knee LP
Jermaine Eluemunor T Knee LP
Josh Jacobs RB Quad DNP
Andre James C Ankle/Finger LP
Jakob Johnson FB Back LP
Malcolm Koonce DE Elbow/Wrist LP
Michael Mayer TE Toe DNP
Kolton Miller T Shoulder LP
Thayer Munford Jr. T Knee/Illness LP

Denver Broncos:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Chris Manhertz TE Illness DNP
Mike McGlinchey T Ribs DNP
Samaje Perine RB NIR-Rest DNP
Delarrin Turner-Yell S Knee DNP
Baron Browning OLB Concussion LP
Josey Jewell ILB Back LP
Marvin Mims Jr. WR Hamstring LP
Courtland Sutton WR Concussion LP
Alex Palczewski T Knee FP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

