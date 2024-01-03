Raiders-Broncos Week 18 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
The Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. The practice report is an estimate.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|LP
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|T
|Knee
|LP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Quad
|DNP
|Andre James
|C
|Ankle/Finger
|LP
|Jakob Johnson
|FB
|Back
|LP
|Malcolm Koonce
|DE
|Elbow/Wrist
|LP
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|Toe
|DNP
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Shoulder
|LP
|Thayer Munford Jr.
|T
|Knee/Illness
|LP
Denver Broncos:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|Illness
|DNP
|Mike McGlinchey
|T
|Ribs
|DNP
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|Delarrin Turner-Yell
|S
|Knee
|DNP
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Concussion
|LP
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Back
|LP
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Concussion
|LP
|Alex Palczewski
|T
|Knee
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed