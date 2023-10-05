Raiders-Packers Week 5 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
Jimmy Garoppolo is in the final stages of concussion protocol, according to Head Coach Josh McDaniels, and was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. Four other Raiders were also limited, including Maxx Crosby (knee).
Davante Adams did not practice due to a shoulder injury suffered in last week's game. Nate Hobbs, who missed the Week 4 game with an ankle injury, was also a non-participant.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Ham./Shoulder
|LP
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|LP
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|Concussion
|LP
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Malcolm Koonce
|DE
|Groin
|LP
|David Long
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
Green Bay Packers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Back
|LP
|Zayne Anderson
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|De'Vondre Campbell
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Rudy Ford
|S
|Oblique
|DNP
|Elgton Jenkins
|G/T
|Knee
|LP
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Concussion
|FP
|Jon Runyan
|G
|Groin/Ankle
|DNP
|Eric Stokes
|CB
|Foot
|LP
|Zach Tom
|OL
|Knee
|LP
|Carrington Valentine
|CB
|Biceps
|FP
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed