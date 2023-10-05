Raiders-Packers Week 5 Injury Report

Oct 05, 2023 at 02:02 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Las Vegas Raiders:

Jimmy Garoppolo is in the final stages of concussion protocol, according to Head Coach Josh McDaniels, and was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. Four other Raiders were also limited, including Maxx Crosby (knee).

Davante Adams did not practice due to a shoulder injury suffered in last week's game. Nate Hobbs, who missed the Week 4 game with an ankle injury, was also a non-participant.

Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Davante Adams WR Shoulder DNP
Jakorian Bennett CB Ham./Shoulder LP
Maxx Crosby DE Knee LP
Jimmy Garoppolo QB Concussion LP
Nate Hobbs CB Ankle DNP
Malcolm Koonce DE Groin LP
David Long CB Ankle LP

Green Bay Packers:

Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Jaire Alexander CB Back LP
Zayne Anderson S Hamstring DNP
De'Vondre Campbell LB Ankle DNP
Rudy Ford S Oblique DNP
Elgton Jenkins G/T Knee LP
Aaron Jones RB Hamstring LP
Luke Musgrave TE Concussion FP
Jon Runyan G Groin/Ankle DNP
Eric Stokes CB Foot LP
Zach Tom OL Knee LP
Carrington Valentine CB Biceps FP
Christian Watson WR Hamstring LP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

