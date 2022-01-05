Raiders-Chargers Week 18 Injury Report: Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs limited Wednesday

Las Vegas Raiders:
Tight end Darren Waller was activated off the Reserve/COVID list and returned to Wednesday's walkthrough in a limited capacity for the first time since injuring his back/knee in Week 12.
"We'd like to see him, as he can, pick up the pace a little bit in practice and maybe take a little bit more reps each day and get to a point where he feels like he can go," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said Wednesday. "Tomorrow will be a big test to see how he comes off of some of the routes he ran today and some of the things he did."
Also limited for the Raiders were running back Josh Jacobs (ribs), safety Tre'von Moehrig (shoulder) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle).
Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (back) did not participate, while wide receiver DeSean Jackson and center Nick Martin were given rest days.
The Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday, and the report is an estimate.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Shoulder/elbow
|FP
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Back
|DNP
|Daniel Helm
|TE
|Knee
|FP
|DeSean Jackson
|WR
|NIR-rest
|DNP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Ribs
|LP
|Andre James
|C
|Ankle
|FP
|Quinton Jefferson
|DT
|Back
|FP
|Nick Martin
|C
|NIR-rest
|DNP
|Tre'von Moehrig
|S
|Shoulder
|LP
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|Abdomen
|FP
|Keisean Nixon
|CB
|Ribs
|FP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|John Simpson
|G
|Wrist
|FP
|Sutton Smith
|FB
|Heel
|FP
|Solomon Thomas
|DT
|Knee
|FP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Knee
|LP
|K.J. Wright
|LB
|Wrist
|FP
Los Angeles Chargers:
For the Chargers, two players were non-participants in Wednesday's practice: defensive lineman Joe Gaziano (ankle) and center Corey Linsley (back). Additionally, linebacker Drue Tranquill was limited with an ankle injury.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Joe Gaziano
|DL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Derwin James Jr.
|S
|Hamstring
|FP
|Linval Joseph
|DL
|Shoulder
|FP
|Corey Linsley
|C
|Back
|DNP
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed