Raiders-Chargers Week 18 Injury Report: Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs limited Wednesday

Jan 05, 2022 at 03:30 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Las Vegas Raiders:

Tight end Darren Waller was activated off the Reserve/COVID list and returned to Wednesday's walkthrough in a limited capacity for the first time since injuring his back/knee in Week 12.

"We'd like to see him, as he can, pick up the pace a little bit in practice and maybe take a little bit more reps each day and get to a point where he feels like he can go," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said Wednesday. "Tomorrow will be a big test to see how he comes off of some of the routes he ran today and some of the things he did."

Also limited for the Raiders were running back Josh Jacobs (ribs), safety Tre'von Moehrig (shoulder) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle).

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (back) did not participate, while wide receiver DeSean Jackson and center Nick Martin were given rest days.

The Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday, and the report is an estimate.

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Divine Deablo LB Shoulder/elbow FP
Johnathan Hankins DT Back DNP
Daniel Helm TE Knee FP
DeSean Jackson WR NIR-rest DNP
Josh Jacobs RB Ribs LP
Andre James C Ankle FP
Quinton Jefferson DT Back FP
Nick Martin C NIR-rest DNP
Tre'von Moehrig S Shoulder LP
Foster Moreau TE Abdomen FP
Keisean Nixon CB Ribs FP
Denzel Perryman LB Ankle LP
John Simpson G Wrist FP
Sutton Smith FB Heel FP
Solomon Thomas DT Knee FP
Darren Waller TE Knee LP
K.J. Wright LB Wrist FP

Los Angeles Chargers:

For the Chargers, two players were non-participants in Wednesday's practice: defensive lineman Joe Gaziano (ankle) and center Corey Linsley (back). Additionally, linebacker Drue Tranquill was limited with an ankle injury.

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Joe Gaziano DL Ankle DNP
Derwin James Jr. S Hamstring FP
Linval Joseph DL Shoulder FP
Corey Linsley C Back DNP
Drue Tranquill LB Ankle LP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

