Mountain of penalties lead to momentum-shifting moments in loss to Falcons

As the Silver and Black go back to the drawing board following their 43-6 loss to the Falcons, discipline will be something Coach Gruden and staff address moving forward.

"I apologize to the Raider Nation and compliment the Atlanta Falcons," said Jon Gruden. "They played a hell of a football game, and we did not."

During the Las Vegas Raiders' second road loss this season, this talented Raiders offense came up short, scoring six points in their lowest output of the season. But it remained the penalties that accounted for one of the bigger focal points of the game. The Silver and Black accumulated 141 yards in flags with several coming on momentum-shifting plays such as Younghoe Koo's missed kick and a Nick Kwiatkoski interception that was called back.

"We've had a couple of games where we have been penalized," Gruden added. "Roughing the passer, roughing the kicker, we had some holding calls, illegal hands to the face. You fall behind in the down of distance, you give teams free shots, it's a recipe for disaster and that's what you saw today."

As the Raiders recover from the blowout loss, they still have a lot to play for moving forward, and they're still very active in the playoff race for an AFC wild card spot. And next up on deck is the New York Jets, who wide receiver Hunter Renfrow acknowledged threw a wrench in the Raiders' season last year. The Jets fell to the Miami Dolphins 20-3, dropping to 0-11 on the season.