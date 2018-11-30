Oakland Raiders Injury Report Week 13: Leon Hall OUT for game against Chiefs

Take a look at the players listed on the Raiders' Injury Report:
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|Martavis Bryant
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Questionable
|DE
|Shilique Calhoun
|Neck
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|QB
|Derek Carr
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|CB
|Leon Hall
|Back
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|DT
|Maurice Hurst
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Questionable
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|G
|Gabe Jackson
|Pectoral
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|DE
|Arden Key
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|T
|Kolton Miller
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|G/T
|Kelechi Osemele
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|DE
|Frostee Rucker
|Neck
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|CB
|Daryl Worley
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
Take a look at the players listed on the Chiefs' Injury Report:
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|Sammy Watkins
|Foot
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|S
|Eric Berry
|Heel
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|LB
|Anthony Hitchens
|Rib
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--
|C
|Mitch Morse
|Concussion
|Full
|Full
|Full
|--