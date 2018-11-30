Oakland Raiders Injury Report Week 13: Leon Hall OUT for game against Chiefs

Nov 30, 2018 at 11:00 AM
Injury-Report-v2

Take a look at the players listed on the Raiders' Injury Report:

Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
WR Martavis Bryant Knee Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. Questionable
DE Shilique Calhoun Neck Full Full Full --
QB Derek Carr Ankle Full Full Full --
CB Leon Hall Back Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. Out
DT Maurice Hurst Ankle Did not part. Did not part. Limited Questionable
C Rodney Hudson Ankle Limited Limited Limited --
G Gabe Jackson Pectoral Full Full Full --
DE Arden Key Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable
T Kolton Miller Knee Full Full Full --
G/T Kelechi Osemele Knee Full Full Full --
DE Frostee Rucker Neck Limited Limited Limited --
CB Daryl Worley Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable

Take a look at the players listed on the Chiefs' Injury Report:

Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
WR Sammy Watkins Foot Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. Out
S Eric Berry Heel Limited Limited Limited Questionable
LB Anthony Hitchens Rib Full Full Full --
C Mitch Morse Concussion Full Full Full --

