Oakland Raiders Week 10 Injury Report: Two Raiders ruled out for Thursday matchup against Chargers

Take a look at the Raiders' Week 10 injury report.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|T
|Trent Brown
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|DT
|Jonathan Hankins
|Foot
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|--
|WR/RS
|Dwayne Harris
|Foot
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|S
|Erik Harris
|Illness
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|--
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|--
|OL
|Andre James
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|--
|DE
|Arden Key
|Foot
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|LB
|Nicholas Morrow
|Foot
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Full
|--
|CB
|Daryl Worley
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Limited
|--
|DE
|Josh Mauro
|Groin
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
*The Raiders did not practice on Monday. Monday's injury report is an estimation.