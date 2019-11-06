Oakland Raiders Week 10 Injury Report: Two Raiders ruled out for Thursday matchup against Chargers

Nov 06, 2019 at 12:37 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Injury-Report-v3

Take a look at the Raiders' Week 10 injury report.

Table inside Article
Pos.PlayerInjuryMonday*TuesdayWednesdayGame Status
TTrent BrownKneeDid not part.LimitedLimitedQuestionable
DTJonathan HankinsFootLimitedFullFull--
WR/RSDwayne HarrisFootLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
SErik HarrisIllnessLimitedLimitedFull--
CRodney HudsonAnkleDid not part.LimitedLimitedQuestionable
RBJosh JacobsShoulderLimitedFullFull--
OLAndre JamesAnkleLimitedLimitedFull--
DEArden KeyFootDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Out
LBNicholas MorrowFootDid not part.LimitedFull--
CBDaryl WorleyAnkleDid not part.LimitedLimited--
DEJosh MauroGroinDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Out

*The Raiders did not practice on Monday. Monday's injury report is an estimation.

Related Content

news

Raiders-49ers Week 17 Injury Report: Zamir White, Jackson Barton questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Raiders-Steelers Week 16 Injury Report: 6 Raiders questionable to play Saturday

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Raiders-Patriots Week 15 Injury Report: Bars, Ya-Sin out for Sunday

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New England Patriots.

news

Raiders-Rams Week 14 Injury Report: Billings and Ya-Sin ruled out, Jacobs questionable for Thursday

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Raiders-Chargers Week 13 Injury Report: Five Raiders, including Jacobs, listed as questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Raiders-Seahawks Week 12 Injury Report: Vickers downgraded to out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Raiders-Broncos Week 11 Injury Report: Adams, Miller among four players ruled questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Raiders-Colts Week 10 Injury Report: Perryman questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Raiders-Jaguars Week 9 Injury Report: Waller one of three players ruled questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Raiders-Saints Week 8 Injury Report: Hollins, Adams and Waller questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New Orleans Saints.

news

Raiders-Texans Week 7 Injury Report: Waller out, Renfrow questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Houston Texans.

news

Raiders-Chiefs Week 5 Injury Report: Jayon Brown ruled out, Moreau questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertising