Previo: Raiders Recibe a Chargers en Horario Estelar

Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) se alista para partido divisional en horario estelar ante los Chargers (9-7)
con clasificación a la postemporada en juego.
La patada inicial está programada para el domingo a las 5:20 p.m. PT desde el Allegiant Stadium.
Infomación de Transmisión
|Cadena
|Narración
|Analista
|TV: NBC
|Al Michaels
|Cris Collinsworth
|Radio Local: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Brent Musburger
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Radio en Español: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Cristian Echeverria
|Harry Ruiz
Estar atentos a:
La Semana 18 and a wild-card spot for the winner – welcome to one of the biggest games ever between the Raiders and Chargers.
Both teams are led by quarterbacks who have shown off their powerful arms this season. Chargers' second-year quarterback Justin Herbert is continuing to impress on the field and recently broke their franchise record for passing touchdown on a season, while Raiders' Derek Carr is having one of his best statistical seasons yet and is nearing setting a new franchise single-season passing yard record. The two QBs are No. 3 and 4 in the league in passing yards, with Herbert just 13 yards ahead of Carr.
The Raiders will also be looking to avenge the Week 4 loss they suffered to their AFC West foe at SoFi Stadium. In that matchup, the Silver and Black offense was held to 48 rushing yards, while Carr threw for 196 yards – the least he has thrown in any game this season.
Series history
The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Chargers, 65-56-2, dating back to 1960. When the two teams last met on Oct. 4 earlier this season – also in primetime – the Chargers handed the Raiders their first loss of the season, 28-14.
Las Estadísticas
La ofensiva de los Raiders está en el 11vo lugar en la NFL en ofensiva total (364.9 yardas por partido), sexto en ofensiva aérea (274.7 ypp), 29 en ofensiva terrestre (90.2 ypp) y en 18vo en puntos anotados (21.2 ppp). En la defensiva, los Raiders están en 13vo lugar en defensiva total en la NFL (330.8 ypp), en 10mo en contra del ataque aéreo (214.6 ypp), en 21 en contra del ataque terrestre (116.1 ypp) y en 24vo en puntos permitidos (25.4 ppp).
La ofensiva de los Chargers están en cuarto lugar en la NFL en ofensiva total (387.1 ypp), cuarto en ofensiva aérea (277.8 ypp), en 20vo en ofensiva terrestre (109.3 ypp) y en sexto en puntos anotados (27.6 ppp). En la defensiva, los Chargers están en 23vo lugar en defensiva total (361.0 ypp), 13vo en contra del ataque aéreo (224.3 ypp), 30vo en contra del ataque terrestre (136.7 ypp) y empatado en 26vo en puntos permitidos (26.5 ppp).
Los Numeritos
- Derek Carr necesita 72 yardas para imponer nueva marca de franquicia de yardas aéreas en una temporada impuesta por Rich Gannon en el 2002 (4,689 yards)
- Daniel Carlson necesita un gol de campo para imponer nueva marca de franquicia en goles de campos conectados en una temporada. Actualmente está empatado con Jeff Jaeger (35 en 1993).
- Carlson necesita anotar 12 puntos para imponer nueva marca de franquicia de mayor cantidad de puntos anotados en una temporada, superando su propia marca de 144 puntos, la cual impuso la temporada pasada.
- Daniel Carlson necesita conectar solo dos goles de campo de 50 o más yardas para empatar la marca histórica de la franquicia de Sebastian Janikowski de 7 goles de campo de mínimo 50 yardas en una sola temporada.
- Hunter Renfrow necesita 51 yardas en recepciones para llegar a las mil yardas en la temporada para convertirse en el primer receptor de los Raiders en lograrlo desde el 2016.
- El corredor Josh Jacobs necesita 45 yardas para convertirse en 13vo jugador de la franquicia en sumer 3,000 yardas terrestre en su carrera.
- Renfrow necesita 9 recepciones para romper la marca histórica de la franquicia de mayor cantidad de recepciones en una temporada lograda por Darren Waller en el 2020 (107).
- Renfrow necesita una recepciones para convertirse tan solo en el segundo receptor en la historia de la franquicia en registrar al menos 100 recepciones en una temporada. El otro fue Tim Brown (104 recepciones en 1997).
- El receptor DeSean Jackson necesita dos recepciones de anotación de 50 yardas o más para empatar a Jerry Rice con la mayor de cantidad de dicho tipo de anotaciones (36).
- El ala defensivo Yannick Ngakoue necesita dos capturas de mariscal para empatar su marca personal de 12 capturas en una temporada, la cual logró en el 2017.
- El apoyador Denzel Perryman necesita dos derribes para imponer nueva marca de franquicia de derribes en un temporada de 146 impuesta por Greg Biekert en 1998.
Notable pro connections
- Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley served in the same position for the Chargers for four seasons (2017-20).
- Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. played five seasons with the Chargers (2016-20) and earned two Pro Bowl nods in his time there.
- Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman was drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and spent the first six years of his career with the team.
- Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon was drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and played with the team for four seasons.
- Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square played for the Chargers from 2014 to 2020.
- Raiders safety Roderic Teamer played one season with Los Angeles after signing with the Chargers in 2019 as an undrafted free agent.
- Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson spent three seasons with the Chargers after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018.
- Multiple current Raiders coaches also spent time in various coaching positions for the Chargers: Assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia (2011-12), defensive backs coach Ron Milus (2013-20), linebackers coach Richard Smith (2017-20), Byron Storer (2012-13), assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch (2018-20) and defensive quality control coach Ryan Milus (2019-20).
- Chargers tight end Jared Cook spent two seasons with the Raiders (2017-18) and earned his first Pro Bowl nod with the team.
- Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill played as a safety for the Raiders in 2005.
- Chargers run game coordinator/offensive line coach Frank Smith served as tight ends coach for the Raiders from 2018-20.
- Chargers secondary coach Derrick Ansley served as the Raiders defensive back coach in 2018.
