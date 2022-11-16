Raiders-Broncos Week 11 Injury Report

The Silver and Black got back to the practice field on Wednesday, with just three players non-participants in practice, according to the injury report. RB Ameer Abdullah was out with an illness, while RB Brandon Bolden and CB Rock Ya-Sin missed practice due to personal reasons.
WR Davante Adams (abdomen) was limited in practice, as was LB Luke Masterson (ribs), T Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen), LB Denzel Perryman (hip/ribs) and CB Sam Webb (knee).
QB Derek Carr was on the injury report again with a back injury, but was a full participant.
Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|Illness
|DNP
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Abodmen
|LP
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|NIR-personal
|DNP
|Derek Carr
|QB
|Back
|FP
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|G/T
|Elbow
|FP
|Luke Masterson
|LB
|Ribs
|LP
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Shoulder/abdomen
|LP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Hip/ribs
|LP
|Sam Webb
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|NIR-personal
|DNP
Denver Broncos:
The Broncos listed 15 players on their first injury report of the week, with five missing practice including wide receivers KJ Hamler (hamstring) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle). Hamler missed last week's game with his injury, while Jeudy suffered his ankle injury on the team's first offensive play in Week 10.
Safety Justin Simmons, who has been sidelined since Week 8 due to a knee injury, was limited in practice.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Eyioma Uwazurike
|DL
|Illness
|DNP
|K'Wuan Williams
|CB
|Wrist/elbow/knee
|DNP
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Hip
|LP
|Tom Compton
|OL
|Back
|LP
|Cam Fleming
|OL
|Quad
|LP
|Graham Glasgow
|G
|Shoulder
|LP
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR
|LP
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|NIR
|LP
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Knee
|LP
|Jonas Griffith
|ILB
|Ankle
|FP
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|Wrist
|FP
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Illness
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed