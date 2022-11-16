Raiders-Broncos Week 11 Injury Report

Nov 16, 2022 at 03:13 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Silver and Black got back to the practice field on Wednesday, with just three players non-participants in practice, according to the injury report. RB Ameer Abdullah was out with an illness, while RB Brandon Bolden and CB Rock Ya-Sin missed practice due to personal reasons.

WR Davante Adams (abdomen) was limited in practice, as was LB Luke Masterson (ribs), T Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen), LB Denzel Perryman (hip/ribs) and CB Sam Webb (knee).

QB Derek Carr was on the injury report again with a back injury, but was a full participant.

Las Vegas Raiders:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Ameer AbdullahRBIllnessDNP
Davante AdamsWRAbodmenLP
Brandon BoldenRBNIR-personalDNP
Derek CarrQBBackFP
Jermaine EluemunorG/TElbowFP
Luke MastersonLBRibsLP
Kolton MillerTShoulder/abdomenLP
Denzel PerrymanLBHip/ribsLP
Sam WebbCBKneeLP
Rock Ya-SinCBNIR-personalDNP

Denver Broncos:

The Broncos listed 15 players on their first injury report of the week, with five missing practice including wide receivers KJ Hamler (hamstring) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle). Hamler missed last week's game with his injury, while Jeudy suffered his ankle injury on the team's first offensive play in Week 10.

Safety Justin Simmons, who has been sidelined since Week 8 due to a knee injury, was limited in practice.

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Andrew BeckFB/TEHamstringDNP
KJ HamlerWRHamstringDNP
Jerry JeudyWRAnkleDNP
Eyioma UwazurikeDLIllnessDNP
K'Wuan WilliamsCBWrist/elbow/kneeDNP
Baron BrowningOLBHipLP
Tom ComptonOLBackLP
Cam FlemingOLQuadLP
Graham GlasgowGShoulderLP
Kendall HintonWRShoulderLP
Kareem JacksonSNIRLP
Mike PurcellDLNIRLP
Justin SimmonsSKneeLP
Jonas GriffithILBAnkleFP
Latavius MurrayRBWristFP
Darius PhillipsCBIllnessFP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

Related Content

news

Raiders-Colts Week 10 Injury Report: Perryman questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Raiders-Jaguars Week 9 Injury Report: Waller one of three players ruled questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Raiders-Saints Week 8 Injury Report: Hollins, Adams and Waller questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New Orleans Saints.

news

Raiders-Texans Week 7 Injury Report: Waller out, Renfrow questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Houston Texans.

news

Raiders-Chiefs Week 5 Injury Report: Jayon Brown ruled out, Moreau questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Raiders-Broncos Week 4 Injury Report: Renfrow, Moreau ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Denver Broncos.

news

Raiders-Titans Week 3 Injury Report: Renfrow, Perryman ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Tennessee Titans.

news

Raiders-Cardinals Week 2 Injury Report: Denzel Perryman among three Raiders ruled out

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Raiders-Chargers Week 1 Injury Report: Raiders at full health for Sunday

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Raiders-Bengals Wild Card Injury Report: Hankins questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

Raiders-Chargers Week 18 Injury Report: Waller, Jacobs among four Raiders listed as questionable

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

Advertising