Raiders-Cowboys Week 12 Injury Report

Nov 22, 2021 at 01:35 PM
Rachel Gossen

Las Vegas Raiders:

The Raiders conducted a walkthrough Monday, and the report is an estimation.

Kicker Daniel Carlson was listed as a non-participant, out with an illness. Also listed as estimated non-participants were linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle), cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle) and guard John Simpson (ribs).

Take a look at the full report below:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status
Daniel Carlson K Illness DNP
Kenyan Drake RB Knee FP
Brandon Facyson CB Finger/hamstring FP
Nick Kwiatkoski LB Ankle DNP
Yannick Ngakoue DE Ribs FP
Keisean Nixon CB Ankle DNP
Jalen Richard RB Ribs LP
John Simpson G Ribs DNP

Dallas Cowboys:

The Cowboys did not practice Monday, and the report is an estimation.

Running back Ezekiel Elliot was estimated to be limited, as he deals with a knee injury. Additionally, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was an estimated non-participant due to a concussion he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. Safety Donovan Wilson (shoulder/chest) was also an estimated non-participant.

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status
Ezekiel Elliot RB Knee LP
Trysten Hill DT Foot FP
CeeDee Lamb WR Concussion DNP
Tyron Smith T Ankle LP
Cedrick Wilson WR Shoulder FP
Donovan Wilson S Shoulder/chest DNP
Nahshon Wright CB Hamstring FP

