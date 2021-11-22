Raiders-Cowboys Week 12 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
The Raiders conducted a walkthrough Monday, and the report is an estimation.
Kicker Daniel Carlson was listed as a non-participant, out with an illness. Also listed as estimated non-participants were linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle), cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle) and guard John Simpson (ribs).
Take a look at the full report below:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|Illness
|DNP
|Kenyan Drake
|RB
|Knee
|FP
|Brandon Facyson
|CB
|Finger/hamstring
|FP
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Yannick Ngakoue
|DE
|Ribs
|FP
|Keisean Nixon
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Jalen Richard
|RB
|Ribs
|LP
|John Simpson
|G
|Ribs
|DNP
Dallas Cowboys:
The Cowboys did not practice Monday, and the report is an estimation.
Running back Ezekiel Elliot was estimated to be limited, as he deals with a knee injury. Additionally, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was an estimated non-participant due to a concussion he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. Safety Donovan Wilson (shoulder/chest) was also an estimated non-participant.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Ezekiel Elliot
|RB
|Knee
|LP
|Trysten Hill
|DT
|Foot
|FP
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|Tyron Smith
|T
|Ankle
|LP
|Cedrick Wilson
|WR
|Shoulder
|FP
|Donovan Wilson
|S
|Shoulder/chest
|DNP
|Nahshon Wright
|CB
|Hamstring
|FP