Raiders reveal upgraded draft room

The Raiders have revealed their re-vamped draft room which features 83 feet of screen space covering the walls.
"We've got some new faces in the draft room with us this year, and we've got a fancy new draft room too that I think it's state-of-the-art," General Manager John Spytek said earlier this week.
"I think it's the best in the NFL. I don't think that's don't think that's up for discussion. We've got to make sure that all the screens operate the right way. The magnets are a thing of the past for the Raiders now, and we were just out there discussing before we came down here, the right way to lay it out and get all the information up there. And so, that's a process that we're working through right now, but we'll have that thing ready to rock Thursday."
Check out the room through photos and video below.
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