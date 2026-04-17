Raiders reveal upgraded draft room

"I think it's the best in the NFL. I don't think that's don't think that's up for discussion. We've got to make sure that all the screens operate the right way. The magnets are a thing of the past for the Raiders now, and we were just out there discussing before we came down here, the right way to lay it out and get all the information up there. And so, that's a process that we're working through right now, but we'll have that thing ready to rock Thursday."