Two-Minute Drill: Darren Waller came to play in New Jersey

Dec 06, 2020 at 11:39 AM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Running through a D-Wall

The positive light of the Raiders offense in the first half was their Pro Bowl-bound tight end.

Derek Carr has been clicking with Darren Waller in the first half, connecting for 8 receptions, 123 yards and two touchdowns. It's been routine to see this play from Waller, as he's the Raiders' leading receiver in yards and catches. The Jets started making a couple of adjustments in the second quarter to attempt to contain Waller, and it will be interesting to see how they try to slow a player of Waller's caliber in the second half.

Welcome Back, Cle!

Clelin Ferrell has shown what the Raiders were missing without him in the first half against the Jets.

After missing two games due to COVID-19, Ferrell has returned to play in MetLife Stadium and hasn't disappointed for the Silver and Black defense. Ferrell notched two forced fumbles on quarterback Sam Darnold, injecting some life into the Raiders defense.

Ferrell and the rest of the defensive line must play with a sense of urgency in the second half to pull out a win. They have allowed 100 rushing yards to the Jets in the first half.

Mullen Island has been a dangerous zone

With Johnathan Abram (knee) and Damon Arnette (concussion) sidelined, Trayvon Mullen has once again had to be the heartbeat of the Raiders secondary.

Mullen was able to come through with a momentum-swinging interception in the second quarter that led to Darren Waller's second touchdown on the other side of the ball. Mullen also had a pass deflection in the first half as well.

Sam Darnold threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, so Mullen's coverage will be crucial for the banged-up secondary in the second half.

Gameday Photos: Week 13 vs. Jets

View photos from the Raiders' Week 13 matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
1 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
2 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
3 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
4 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
5 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
6 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
7 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
8 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
9 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
10 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
11 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
12 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
13 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
14 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
15 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
16 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
17 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
18 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
19 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
20 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
21 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
22 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
23 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
24 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
25 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
26 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mikey Owens/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
27 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
28 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
29 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
30 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
31 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
32 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
33 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Mountain of penalties lead to momentum-shifting moments in loss to Falcons

Coach Gruden & Co. acknowledged the Raiders weren't their best on either side of the ball in a tough cross-conference loss to the Falcons.
news

Quick Snap: Nicholas Morrow notches another stellar performance in loss

News, notes and more from what stood out during the Raiders' collapse in Atlanta.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Derek Carr looking for his rookie receiver early

Raiders must continue looking for Ruggs, cut down on penalties and turnovers to come back in the second half against the Falcons.
news

Derek Carr, Raiders offense can hold heads up high after loss to Super Bowl champs

The Silver and Black played lights out on offense most of the game but came up just short in a game of inches.
news

Quick Snap: Mahomes steals a victory from the Raiders in the final seconds

It was a heartbreaker in primetime, as the Silver and Black came up just a few plays short at home against the world champs.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Derek Carr has imposed his will on the Chiefs defense

Derek Carr, Patrick Mahomes are engaged in a hard-fought primetime battle in Allegiant Stadium.
news

Derek Carr eclipses 25,000 career passing yards on Sunday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback continues to reach new career milestones, the latest being 25,000 passing yards — and he did it in 104 games.
news

Josh Jacobs ignites Raiders' run attack in abysmal Cleveland weather conditions

The second-year running back ground out 128 yards on a career-high 31 carries to help lead the Silver and Black to a 16-6 victory over the Browns.
news

Despite facing powerful winds, Daniel Carlson's confidence never wavered in the Raiders' win

After battling through a slump toward the end of last year, the former Auburn Tiger has found his rhythm again, and even the harshest elements can't force his confidence to waver.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Weather playing huge factor in Cleveland showdown

A few observations from the first half of the hellacious contest vs. the Browns.
news

Raiders defensive line causes headaches for Patrick Mahomes in crucial win

DC Paul Guenther's unit was able to dial up three sacks against Mahomes Sunday.

Advertising