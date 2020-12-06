Two-Minute Drill: Darren Waller came to play in New Jersey

Running through a D-Wall
The positive light of the Raiders offense in the first half was their Pro Bowl-bound tight end.
Derek Carr has been clicking with Darren Waller in the first half, connecting for 8 receptions, 123 yards and two touchdowns. It's been routine to see this play from Waller, as he's the Raiders' leading receiver in yards and catches. The Jets started making a couple of adjustments in the second quarter to attempt to contain Waller, and it will be interesting to see how they try to slow a player of Waller's caliber in the second half.
Welcome Back, Cle!
Clelin Ferrell has shown what the Raiders were missing without him in the first half against the Jets.
After missing two games due to COVID-19, Ferrell has returned to play in MetLife Stadium and hasn't disappointed for the Silver and Black defense. Ferrell notched two forced fumbles on quarterback Sam Darnold, injecting some life into the Raiders defense.
Ferrell and the rest of the defensive line must play with a sense of urgency in the second half to pull out a win. They have allowed 100 rushing yards to the Jets in the first half.
Mullen Island has been a dangerous zone
With Johnathan Abram (knee) and Damon Arnette (concussion) sidelined, Trayvon Mullen has once again had to be the heartbeat of the Raiders secondary.
Mullen was able to come through with a momentum-swinging interception in the second quarter that led to Darren Waller's second touchdown on the other side of the ball. Mullen also had a pass deflection in the first half as well.
Sam Darnold threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, so Mullen's coverage will be crucial for the banged-up secondary in the second half.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 13 matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.