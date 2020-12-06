Two-Minute Drill: Darren Waller came to play in New Jersey

Running through a D-Wall

Derek Carr has been clicking with Darren Waller in the first half, connecting for 8 receptions, 123 yards and two touchdowns. It's been routine to see this play from Waller, as he's the Raiders' leading receiver in yards and catches. The Jets started making a couple of adjustments in the second quarter to attempt to contain Waller, and it will be interesting to see how they try to slow a player of Waller's caliber in the second half.