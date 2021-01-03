Two-Minute Drill: Darren Waller inches closer on a date with destiny

Better Call Wall
Darren Waller is so close.
In the first half Derek Carr continued to find his star tight end, as Waller approaches Tim Brown's receptions record for a season set in 1997. Waller currently has four receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown, and he's a mere three catches away from claiming the record that has stood for 23 years.
The way Waller has played today – as well as the entirety of the season – it could only be a matter of time.
He's also wearing some very nifty cleats.
Littleton coming with the heat
Cory Littleton is clearly trying to end his season with a bang.
No. 42 has made several key plays for the defense of the Raiders, finding his way to the ball with ease against this Broncos offense. With Nick Kwiatkoski out, Littleton has picked up the weight leading the Raiders in tackles (6) in the first half.
With the Raiders defense on their last leg with injuries in their season finale, it is imperative for the versatile linebacker to stay healthy and keep making plays in Mile High in the second half.
Denver run defense looking strong
Many people questioned whether the Broncos could contain Josh Jacobs after allowing over 130 rushing yards in their past three games.
Despite the concerns, Denver has done a good job of limiting the Raiders on the ground. The Silver and Black came out the gate prioritizing the run, however the Broncos has not allowed any big gains to Pro Bowl running back, as Jacobs has gone for only 12 rushing yards on six carries in the first half.
With the strength of the Raiders offensive line and Jacobs' high motor, expect the Raiders to continue to get the run going in the second half.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.