Two-Minute Drill: Darren Waller inches closer on a date with destiny

Jan 03, 2021 at 03:10 PM
Levi Edwards

Better Call Wall

Darren Waller is so close.

In the first half Derek Carr continued to find his star tight end, as Waller approaches Tim Brown's receptions record for a season set in 1997. Waller currently has four receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown, and he's a mere three catches away from claiming the record that has stood for 23 years.

The way Waller has played today – as well as the entirety of the season – it could only be a matter of time.

He's also wearing some very nifty cleats.

Littleton coming with the heat

Cory Littleton is clearly trying to end his season with a bang.

No. 42 has made several key plays for the defense of the Raiders, finding his way to the ball with ease against this Broncos offense. With Nick Kwiatkoski out, Littleton has picked up the weight leading the Raiders in tackles (6) in the first half.

With the Raiders defense on their last leg with injuries in their season finale, it is imperative for the versatile linebacker to stay healthy and keep making plays in Mile High in the second half.

Denver run defense looking strong

Many people questioned whether the Broncos could contain Josh Jacobs after allowing over 130 rushing yards in their past three games.

Despite the concerns, Denver has done a good job of limiting the Raiders on the ground. The Silver and Black came out the gate prioritizing the run, however the Broncos has not allowed any big gains to Pro Bowl running back, as Jacobs has gone for only 12 rushing yards on six carries in the first half.

With the strength of the Raiders offensive line and Jacobs' high motor, expect the Raiders to continue to get the run going in the second half.

Gameday Photos: Week 17 vs. Broncos

View photos from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 33-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) after making a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50), defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Jack Dempsey/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after making a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates with wide receiver Zay Jones (12) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after making a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 2-point conversion during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with teammates after making a 2-point conversion during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

