Two-Minute Drill: Darren Waller inches closer on a date with destiny

Denver run defense looking strong

Many people questioned whether the Broncos could contain Josh Jacobs after allowing over 130 rushing yards in their past three games.

Despite the concerns, Denver has done a good job of limiting the Raiders on the ground. The Silver and Black came out the gate prioritizing the run, however the Broncos has not allowed any big gains to Pro Bowl running back, as Jacobs has gone for only 12 rushing yards on six carries in the first half.