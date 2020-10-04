Two-Minute Drill: Zay Jones is finding success against his former team

Oct 04, 2020 at 03:07 PM
Levi Edwards

The Silver and Black have shown perseverance and determination despite being down several injured starters against the Bills.

The Bills are currently up at halftime 17-13 with the Raiders receiving the ball to begin the second half. Here are a few observations in the first half that the Raiders will definitely be watching for in the second half.

Raiders secondary wearing thin

The Raiders secondary has had a rough first half.

Already going into the game without Damon Arnette, injuries have further plagued the Silver and Black's secondary. Safeties Lamarcus Joyner (ribs) and Johnathan Abram both spent plays on the sidelines in the first time.

The Raiders secondary has also not had success subsiding the Bills' passing game, as Josh Allen has thrown for 152 yards and two touchdowns in the first half with a 75 percent completion rate.

The Raiders front seven has looked dominant at times this game against the Bills offensive line in harassing Josh Allen, however Allen has continuously been able to make plays on his feet and find open receivers. The Bills were 5-for-6 on third downs in the first half.

The Raiders will need big time production from Nevin Lawson, Amik Robertson and Erik Harris if they want to contain Josh Allen in the second half.

The Zay Jones Revenge Game?

Derek Carr's success so far has hinged mostly on former Bills receiver Zay Jones.

Jones has tied Darren Waller in targets during the first half, catching four passes for 32 yards. It's also Jones' first game playing against his former team since he was traded to the Raiders for a 2021 fifth-round pick in 2018.

With his crisp route-running and his knowledge of his former team's defensive scheme, expect for Carr to be looking for Jones a lot more in the second half.

Feed your beast

Even though Raiders are down at half, they must continue to run the ball with Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs has carried the ball eight times for 24 yards so far in the first half. Last week against the Patriots, the Raiders started to turn toward the passing game when they were down. They let that happen this week.

The Raiders must continue to find ways to use their star running back. Jacobs has the ability to move the ball down the field whenever it gets in the hands. His run attack also aides the Raiders play-action passing as well.

The offensive line has played very well in the first half, limiting sacks and tackles for loss. If they continue to show dominance in blocking, the Raiders should continue to trust their workhorse back with carries the rest of the game.

