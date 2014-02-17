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2014 Draft Prospects: Quarterbacks

Feb 17, 2014 at 01:00 AM

The Raiders.com Draft Prospects series is back for 2014. Over the course of the next nine weeks, we'll present capsules on each prospect invited to the NFL's Annual Scouting Combine. We begin this year's edition of the series with a look at the quarterbacks who were invited to participate in the Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. *Photos courtesy of the respective player's university or college.

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Blake Bortles | 6-4 | 230 | Central Florida
In 37 games over 3 seasons at Central Florida, Bortles completed 585 of 891 passes for 7,598 yards, 56 TDs and 19 INTs. In 2013, Bortles completed 259 of 382 passes for 3,581 yards, 25 TDs and 9 INTs. He added 272 rushing yards for 6 TDs.

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Tahj Boyd | 6-1 | 225 | Clemson
In 47 games at Clemson, Boyd completed 901 of 1,402 passes for 11,904 yards, 107 TDs and 39 INTs. He rushed 505 times for 1,165 yards and 26 TDs. In 2013, Boyd completed 283 throws for 3,851 yards and 34 TDs and 11 INTs. He added 400 rushing yards for 10 TDs.

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Teddy Bridgewater | 6-3 | 205 | Louisville
Bridgewater played in 39 games in 3 seasons at Louisville and completed 781 of 1,142 passes for 9,817 yards, 72 TDs and 24 INTs. He rushed for another 6 TDs. In 2013, Bridgewater completed 303 of 427 passes for 3,970 yards, 31 TDs and 4 INTs.

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Derek Carr | 6-3 | 215 | Fresno State
In 44 games at Fresno State, Carr completed 1,087 of 1,630 pass attempts for 12,843 yards, 113 TDs and 24 INTs. In 2013, Carr went 454 of 659 for 5,083 yards, 50 TDs and 8 INTs.

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David Fales | 6-3 | 220 | San Jose State
Fales played 2 seasons, 25 games, at SJSU and completed 639 of 938 pass attempts for 8,382 yards, 66 TDs and 22 INTs. In 2013, Fales completed 312 of 487 passes for 4,189 yards, 33 TDs and 13 INTs.

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Jimmy Garoppolo | 6-3 | 222 | Eastern Illinois
In 45 games at Eastern Illinois, Garoppolo completed 1,047 of 1,668 passes for 13,156 yards, 118 TDs and 51 INTs. In 2013, he completed 375 of 568 passes for 5,050 yards, 53 TDs and 9 INTs.

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Jordan Lynch | 6-0 | 216 | Northern Illinois
Lynch played in 50 games at Northern Illinois and completed 509 of 824 passes for 6,209 yards, 51 TDs and 14 INTs. He also rushed 662 times for 4,343 yards and 48 TDs. In 2013, Lynch completed 253 of 404 passes for 2,892 yards, 24 TDs and 8 INTs, while rushed 292 times for 1,920 yards and 23 TDs.

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Johnny Manziel | 6-1 | 210 | Texas A&M
In two seasons at Texas A&M, Manziel completed 595 of 863 passes for 7,820 yards, 63 TDs and 22 INTs. He also rushed 345 times for 2,169 yards and 30 TDs. In 2013, Manziel threw for 4,114 yards, 37 TDs and 13 INTs on 300 of 429 passing. He added 759 yards rushing and 9 TDs.

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Jeff Mathews | 6-4 | 229 | Cornell
Mathews played in 38 games over 4 seasons at Cornell and completed 901 of 1,447 passes for 11,284 yards, 72 TDs and 42 INTs. In 2013, Mathews played in 9 games and completed 228 of 360 passes for 2,953 yards, 22 TDs and 13 INTs.

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AJ McCarron | 6-4 | 214 | Alabama
In 53 games at Alabama, McCarron completed 686 of 1,026 passes for 9,019 yards, 77 TDs and 15 INTs. In 2013, McCarron completed 226 of 336 passes for 3,063 yards, 28 TDs and 7 INTs.

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Zach Mettenberger | 6-5 | 235 | LSU
Mettenberger played in 30 games at LSU and completed 407 of 659 passes for 5,783 yards, 35 TDs and 15 INTs. In 2013, Mettenberger totaled 192 completions for 3,082 yards, 22 TDs and 8 INTs.

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Stephen Morris | 6-2 | 218 | Miami-FL
In 36 games at Miami, Morris completed 551 of 955 passes for 7,896 yards, 49 TDs and 30 INTs. In 2013, Morris completed 198 of 344 passes for 3,028 yards, 21 TDs and 12 INTs.

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Aaron Murray | 6-1 | 208 | Georgia
Murray played in 52 games at Georgia and completed 921 of 1,478 for 13,166 yards, 121 TDs and 41 INTs. In 2013, Murray completed 225 of 347 for 3,075 yards, 26 TDs and 9 INTs.

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Bryn Renner | 6-3 | 225 | North Carolina
In 35 games at North Carolina, Renner completed 668 of 1,005 for 8,221 yards, 64 TDs and 25 INTs. In 2013, Renner completed 152 of 231 for 1,765 yards, 10 TDs and 5 INTs.

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Tom Savage | 6-5 | 230 | Pittsburgh
Savage played two seasons at Rutgers before his 2013 season at Pittsburgh. In 2013, Savage completed 238 of 389 passes for 2,958 yards, 21 TDs and 9 INTs.

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Connor Shaw | 6-1 | 209 | South Carolina
In 43 games at South Carolina, Shaw completed 480 of 733 for 6,074 yards, 56 TDs and 16 INTs. He added 1,683 rushing yards and 17 TDs. In 2013, Shaw completed 180 of 284 passes for 2,447 yards, 24 TDs and 1 INT.

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Logan Thomas | 6-6 | 254 | Virginia Tech
Thomas played in 47 games at Virginia Tech and completed 694 of 1,249 passes for 9,005 yards, 53 TDs and 39 INTs. He added 1,359 rushing yards and 24 TDs. In 2013, Thomas completed 228 of 403 passes for 2,909 yards, 16 TDs and 13 INTs.

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Dustin Vaughan | 6-5 | 220 | West Texas A&M
In 44 games at West Texas A&M, Vaughan completed 1,040 of 1,624 passes for 13,525 yards, 123 TDs and 29 INTs. In 2013, Vaughan completed 447 passes for 5,401 yards, 53 TDs and 10 INTs.

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Keith Wenning | 6-3 | 220 | Ball State
Wenning played in 49 games at Ball State and completed 1,035 of 1,642 passes for 11,402 yards, 92 TDs and 42 INTs. In 2013, Wenning completed 319 of 498 passes for 4,148 yards, 35 TDs and 7 INTs.

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