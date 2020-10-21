Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 Injury Report: Nick Kwiatkoski goes full, Carl Nassib limited Wednesday

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 7 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S
|Johnathan Abram
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|DT
|Maliek Collins
|Shoulder
|Limited
|WR
|Bryan Edwards
|Foot/Ankle
|Did not part.
|WR
|Rico Gafford
|Hamstring
|Full
|G/T
|Denzelle Good
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|G
|Gabe Jackson
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|CB
|Lamarcus Joyner
|Hamstring
|Limited
|LB
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|Pectoral
|Full
|T
|Kolton Miller
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|DE
|Carl Nassib
|Toe
|Limited
|CB
|Keisean Nixon
|Groin
|Did not part.
|T
|Sam Young
|Knee
|Full
Here is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 7 Injury Report.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S
|Andrew Adams
|Hamstring
|Limited
|QB
|Tom Brady
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|LB
|Lavonte David
|Knee
|Limited
|WR
|Mike Evans
|Ankle
|Limited
|RB
|Leonard Fournette
|Ankle
|Full
|DL
|William Gholston
|Bicep
|Limited
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|Hamstring
|Limited
|TE
|Rob Gronkowski
|Shoulder
|Did not part.
|WR
|Scotty Miller
|Hip/groin
|Limited
|OLB
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|Knee
|Limited
|S
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|Shoulder
|Limited