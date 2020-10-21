Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 Injury Report: Nick Kwiatkoski goes full, Carl Nassib limited Wednesday

Oct 21, 2020 at 02:06 PM
Raiders Public Relations

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 7 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Table inside Article
Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
S Johnathan Abram Not injury related Did not part.
DT Maliek Collins Shoulder Limited
WR Bryan Edwards Foot/Ankle Did not part.
WR Rico Gafford Hamstring Full
G/T Denzelle Good Not injury related Did not part.
C Rodney Hudson Not injury related Did not part.
G Gabe Jackson Not injury related Did not part.
CB Lamarcus Joyner Hamstring Limited
LB Nick Kwiatkoski Pectoral Full
T Kolton Miller Not injury related Did not part.
DE Carl Nassib Toe Limited
CB Keisean Nixon Groin Did not part.
T Sam Young Knee Full

Here is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 7 Injury Report.

Table inside Article
Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
S Andrew Adams Hamstring Limited
QB Tom Brady Not injury related Did not part.
LB Lavonte David Knee Limited
WR Mike Evans Ankle Limited
RB Leonard Fournette Ankle Full
DL William Gholston Bicep Limited
WR Chris Godwin Hamstring Limited
TE Rob Gronkowski Shoulder Did not part.
WR Scotty Miller Hip/groin Limited
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Knee Limited
S Antoine Winfield Jr. Shoulder Limited

