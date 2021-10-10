Quick Snap: Yannick Ngakoue didn't make it easy for the rookie QB

Oct 10, 2021 at 04:12 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Big Yann racking it up

Yannick Ngakoue did exactly what he was signed to do this offseason – get to the quarterback.

The star edge rusher got to the backfield often against the Chicago Bears in the Raiders' 20-9 loss, picking up two sacks on the Bears' rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Ngakoue's first sack of the day was also his first sack in a Silver and Black uniform.

Cole World

Punters need love too, so I'm going to give some to AJ Cole for his performance Sunday.

Cole continued to show his worth to the Raiders, putting the defense in good field position throughout the day. He accumulated 224 yards on his four punts, averaging 56 yards on each punt. Three of those punts were downed in the 20-yard line.

Talk about some hang time.

Big Mack

The Las Vegas Raiders were rudely reintroduced to Khalil Mack this Sunday.

The linebacker simply had a great performance in Allegiant Stadium against his former team. The do-it-all player met up with his old quarterback Derek Carr several of times in the game, picking up eight total tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack.

Gameday Photos: Week 5 vs. Bears

View photos from the Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
1 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
2 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
3 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
4 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), fullback Alec Ingold (45) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
5 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), fullback Alec Ingold (45) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
6 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
7 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
8 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
9 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
10 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
11 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
12 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
13 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
14 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
15 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
16 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
17 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
18 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
19 / 86

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
20 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
21 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
22 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 31-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
23 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 31-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 31-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
24 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 31-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
25 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
26 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
27 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
28 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
29 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
30 / 86

The Las Vegas Raiders defense makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
31 / 86

The Las Vegas Raiders defense makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
32 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
33 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
34 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
35 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
36 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
37 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
38 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
39 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
40 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
41 / 86

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
42 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
43 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddles during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
44 / 86

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddles during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
45 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
46 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
47 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
48 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
49 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
50 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
51 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
52 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
53 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
54 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
55 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
56 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
57 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
58 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
59 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
60 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
61 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
62 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
63 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
64 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
65 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
66 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
67 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
68 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
69 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
70 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
71 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
72 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
73 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
74 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with center Andre James (68) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
75 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with center Andre James (68) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
76 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
77 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
78 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
79 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
80 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
81 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
82 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
83 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
84 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
85 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
86 / 86

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Even with efficient defense, Raiders can't overcome costly penalties

Yannick Ngakoue urges for no one to 'be discouraged at all' following the Raiders' 20-9 loss to the Bears.
news

Raiders vs. Bears: How to watch the Silver and Black take on Chicago

The Las Vegas Raiders look to get back in the win column this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
news

Hunter Renfrow, Raiders defense have their moments as team suffers loss in Los Angeles

Another slow start in the first half was the Raiders' downfall, losing 28-14 to AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Quick Snap: Darius Philon has career game in Raiders' first loss of season

The defensive tackle had a 2.0 sack game against his former team, as the Raiders fell to the Chargers, 28-14.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Denzel Perryman, Darius Philon staying competitive against their former team 

The Raiders trail the Los Angeles Chargers, 21-0, at the half.
news

Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards are starting to become the dynamic duo the Raiders drafted them to be

The two 2020 NFL draft picks combined for 167 receiving yards in the OT victory over the Miami Dolphins.
news

A heavy dose of Peyton Barber and team resiliency help push Raiders to first 3-0 start since 2002

The Las Vegas Raiders running back became a large part of the offense Sunday, finding his groove and notching a career-high 111 yards on 23 carries and one TD in the overtime win.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders beat Miami Dolphins in another overtime thriller at Allegiant Stadium

A 22-yard field goal by kicker Daniel Carlson sealed the game for the Las Vegas Raiders, who won 31-28.
news

Tom Flores celebrated by Raiders at halftime, receives Hall of Fame ring

The final piece that signifies Flores' elite status -- the Ring of Excellence -- was presented to the Iceman by Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker and Raiders legend Jim Plunkett.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Casey Hayward Jr. injected the Raiders with life

The Raiders are hanging on against the Miami Dolphins, trailing 14-12 at the end of first half.
news

Derek Carr is fast becoming an early MVP candidate after another huge win

In the Raiders' two victories to start the 2021 season, Carr has thrown for more than 800 yards and four touchdowns.
Advertising