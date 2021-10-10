Quick Snap: Yannick Ngakoue didn't make it easy for the rookie QB

Big Yann racking it up
Yannick Ngakoue did exactly what he was signed to do this offseason – get to the quarterback.
The star edge rusher got to the backfield often against the Chicago Bears in the Raiders' 20-9 loss, picking up two sacks on the Bears' rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Ngakoue's first sack of the day was also his first sack in a Silver and Black uniform.
Cole World
Punters need love too, so I'm going to give some to AJ Cole for his performance Sunday.
Cole continued to show his worth to the Raiders, putting the defense in good field position throughout the day. He accumulated 224 yards on his four punts, averaging 56 yards on each punt. Three of those punts were downed in the 20-yard line.
Talk about some hang time.
Big Mack
The Las Vegas Raiders were rudely reintroduced to Khalil Mack this Sunday.
The linebacker simply had a great performance in Allegiant Stadium against his former team. The do-it-all player met up with his old quarterback Derek Carr several of times in the game, picking up eight total tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium.