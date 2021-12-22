Raiders-Broncos Week 16 Injury Report

Dec 22, 2021 at 03:35 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Las Vegas Raiders:

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) and tight end Darren Waller (knee/back) were once again non-participants for the Raiders to start Week 16.

Additionally, running back Josh Jacobs (illness), wide receiver Zay Jones (toe), safety Johnathan Abram (shoulder), linebacker Will Compton (NIR-personal) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (back) did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough.

Limited in practice were linebacker Divine Deablo (shoulder/elbow), tight end Daniel Helm (knee), tight end Foster Moreau (abdomen/thigh) and tackle Brandon Parker (knee).

The Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday, and the report is an estimate.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Johnathan Abram S Shoulder DNP
Will Compton LB NIR-personal DNP
Divine Deablo LB Shoulder/elbow LP
Johnathan Hankins DT Back DNP
Casey Hayward CB Achilles FP
Daniel Helm TE Knee LP
Josh Jacobs RB Illness DNP
Zay Jones WR Toe DNP
Foster Moreau TE Abdomen/thigh LP
Carl Nassib DE Knee FP
Brandon Parker T Knee LP
Denzel Perryman LB Ankle DNP
John Simpson G Knee FP
Darren Waller TE Knee/back DNP

Denver Broncos:

Teddy Bridgewater will officially not play against the Raiders after Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio ruled the quarterback out Wednesday. Bridgewater has been in concussion protocol since he sustained a head injury in last week's Bengals-Broncos game.

On top of Bridgewater, six Broncos did not participate in Wednesday's practice including running back Melvin Gordon (thumb/hip) and linebacker Kenny Young (concussion).

Limited in practice were linebacker Bradley Chubb (shoulder/ankle), defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (back/rib), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (knee), defensive lineman Mike Purcell (thumb/neck), safety Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck), wide receiver Courtland Sutton (wrist) and running back Javonte Williams (knee).

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Teddy Bridgewater QB Concussion DNP
Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/hip DNP
Kareem Jackson S Back DNP
Dre'Mont Jones DE Foot DNP
Bobby Massie T NIR DNP
Shamar Stephen DL Knee DNP
Kenny Young ILB Concussion DNP
Bradley Chubb OLB Shoulder/ankle LP
Shelby Harris DE Ankle LP
Quinn Meinerz G/C Back/rib LP
Albert Okwuegbunam TE Knee LP
Mike Purcell DL Thumb/neck LP
Caden Sterns S Shoulder/neck LP
Courtland Sutton WR Wrist LP
Javonte Williams RB Knee LP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

