Raiders-Broncos Week 16 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
Linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) and tight end Darren Waller (knee/back) were once again non-participants for the Raiders to start Week 16.
Additionally, running back Josh Jacobs (illness), wide receiver Zay Jones (toe), safety Johnathan Abram (shoulder), linebacker Will Compton (NIR-personal) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (back) did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough.
Limited in practice were linebacker Divine Deablo (shoulder/elbow), tight end Daniel Helm (knee), tight end Foster Moreau (abdomen/thigh) and tackle Brandon Parker (knee).
The Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday, and the report is an estimate.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Johnathan Abram
|S
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Will Compton
|LB
|NIR-personal
|DNP
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Shoulder/elbow
|LP
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Back
|DNP
|Casey Hayward
|CB
|Achilles
|FP
|Daniel Helm
|TE
|Knee
|LP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Illness
|DNP
|Zay Jones
|WR
|Toe
|DNP
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|Abdomen/thigh
|LP
|Carl Nassib
|DE
|Knee
|FP
|Brandon Parker
|T
|Knee
|LP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|John Simpson
|G
|Knee
|FP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Knee/back
|DNP
Denver Broncos:
Teddy Bridgewater will officially not play against the Raiders after Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio ruled the quarterback out Wednesday. Bridgewater has been in concussion protocol since he sustained a head injury in last week's Bengals-Broncos game.
On top of Bridgewater, six Broncos did not participate in Wednesday's practice including running back Melvin Gordon (thumb/hip) and linebacker Kenny Young (concussion).
Limited in practice were linebacker Bradley Chubb (shoulder/ankle), defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (back/rib), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (knee), defensive lineman Mike Purcell (thumb/neck), safety Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck), wide receiver Courtland Sutton (wrist) and running back Javonte Williams (knee).
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Thumb/hip
|DNP
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Back
|DNP
|Dre'Mont Jones
|DE
|Foot
|DNP
|Bobby Massie
|T
|NIR
|DNP
|Shamar Stephen
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Kenny Young
|ILB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Bradley Chubb
|OLB
|Shoulder/ankle
|LP
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle
|LP
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Back/rib
|LP
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|Knee
|LP
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Thumb/neck
|LP
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Shoulder/neck
|LP
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Wrist
|LP
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Knee
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed