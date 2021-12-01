Raiders-Washington Week 13 Injury Report: Waller, Nassib miss practice Wednesday

Dec 01, 2021 at 02:15 PM
Rachel Gossen

Las Vegas Raiders:

In the Raiders' first practice of Week 13, tight end Darren Waller did not participate after suffering a back/knee injury in Thursday's win over Dallas. Defensive end Carl Nassib (knee) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) were also non-participants.

Meanwhile, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who has been out since Week 10 with an ankle injury, returned to limited practice. Also limited were wide receiver DeSean Jackson (limited) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle).

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Brandon Facyson CB Concussion FP
Johnathan Hankins DT Shoulder FP
DeSean Jackson WR Calf LP
Zay Jones WR Shoulder FP
Nick Kwiatkoski LB Ankle LP
Marquel Lee LB Ankle FP
Carl Nassib DE Knee DNP
Keisean Nixon CB Ankle LP
Patrick Onwuasor LB Hamstring DNP
John Simpson G Ribs/knee FP
Darren Waller TE Back/knee DNP

Washington Football Team:

For Washington, running back J.D. McKissic and cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste both did not participate due to concussion protocol. Additionally, safety Landon Collins (foot), center Tyler Larson (knee) and guard Wes Schweitzer (ankle) were non-participants.

Other standout running back Antonio Gibson was limited with a shin injury. Tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring), who was recently activated from IR, was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, alongside tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (hip).

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Landon Collins S Foot DNP
Tyler Larson C Knee DNP
J.D. McKissic RB Concussion DNP
Wes Schweitzer G Ankle DNP
Benjamin St.-Juste CB Concussion DNP
Antonio Gibson RB Shin LP
Curtis Samuel WR Groin LP
Brandon Scherff G Knee LP
Ricky Seals-Jones TE Hip LP
Logan Thomas TE Hamstring LP

