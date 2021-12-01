Raiders-Washington Week 13 Injury Report: Waller, Nassib miss practice Wednesday

Las Vegas Raiders:
In the Raiders' first practice of Week 13, tight end Darren Waller did not participate after suffering a back/knee injury in Thursday's win over Dallas. Defensive end Carl Nassib (knee) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) were also non-participants.
Meanwhile, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who has been out since Week 10 with an ankle injury, returned to limited practice. Also limited were wide receiver DeSean Jackson (limited) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle).
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Brandon Facyson
|CB
|Concussion
|FP
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Shoulder
|FP
|DeSean Jackson
|WR
|Calf
|LP
|Zay Jones
|WR
|Shoulder
|FP
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|Marquel Lee
|LB
|Ankle
|FP
|Carl Nassib
|DE
|Knee
|DNP
|Keisean Nixon
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
|Patrick Onwuasor
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|John Simpson
|G
|Ribs/knee
|FP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Back/knee
|DNP
Washington Football Team:
For Washington, running back J.D. McKissic and cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste both did not participate due to concussion protocol. Additionally, safety Landon Collins (foot), center Tyler Larson (knee) and guard Wes Schweitzer (ankle) were non-participants.
Other standout running back Antonio Gibson was limited with a shin injury. Tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring), who was recently activated from IR, was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, alongside tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (hip).
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Landon Collins
|S
|Foot
|DNP
|Tyler Larson
|C
|Knee
|DNP
|J.D. McKissic
|RB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Wes Schweitzer
|G
|Ankle
|DNP
|Benjamin St.-Juste
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|Shin
|LP
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Groin
|LP
|Brandon Scherff
|G
|Knee
|LP
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|TE
|Hip
|LP
|Logan Thomas
|TE
|Hamstring
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed