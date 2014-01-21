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Senior Bowl - North

Jan 21, 2014 at 01:00 AM
**SENIOR BOWL - NORTH**
NameHTWTSchoolCareer Stats
**Quarterbacks**
Tajh Boyd6-1225Clemson901 of 1,402 passes for 11,904 yards and 107 TDs, 13,069 total yards and 133 total TDs
Stephen Morris6-2218Miami551 of 955 passes for 7,896 yards and 49 TDs
Logan Thomas6-6254Virginia Tech694 of 1,249 passes for 9,005 yards and 53 TDs, 495 rushing attempts for 1,359 yards and 24 TDs
**Running Backs**
David Fluellen6-0215Toledo3,336 rushing yards, 100 yards 13 times, 200 yards 4 times
Charles Sims6-0213West Virginia1 year at WVU and totaled 1,095 rushing yards
James White5-10195Wisconsin4,015 rushing yards and 45 TDs and 5, 450 all-purpose yards
Ryan Hewitt (FB)6-4245Stanford59 catches for 473 yards and 6 TDs
**Wide Receivers**
Jared Abbrederis6-2190Wisconsin202 receptions for 3,140 yards and 23 TDs, 4,818 all-purpose yards
Michael Campanaro5-11190Wake Forest229 receptions for 2,506 yards and 14 TDs
Kain Colter6-0190Northwestern139.0 pass efficiency rating, 2,180 rushing yards and 28 TDs, 63 receptions for 683 yards and 4 TDs
Shaquelle Evans6-1294UCLA126 receptions for 1,895 yards and 13 TDs
Robert Herron5-10187Wyoming152 receptions for 2,030 yards and 20 TDs
Josh Huff5-11205Oregon144 receptions for 2,366 yards and 24 TDs
Jeff Janis6-3205Saginaw Valley St.269 receptions for 4,368 yards and 49 TDs
**Tight Ends**
C.J. Fiedorowicz6-7265Iowa91 receptions for 899 yards and 10 TDs
Gator Hoskins6-2244Marshall99 receptions for 1,318 yards and 28 TDs
Jacob Pedersen6-5240Wisconsin104 receptions for 1,394 yards and 17 TDs
**Centers**
Tyler Larsen6-4312Utah State2013 USA Today Second-Team All-American, Rimington Trophy Finalist, First-Team All-Mountain West
Weston Richburg6-4300Colorado State2013 First-Team All-Mountain West
**Offensive Tackles**
Seantrel Henderson6-8345Miami2013 All-ACC Third Team (coaches), All-ACC Honorable Mention (ACSMA)
Zack Martin6-4308Notre Dame2013 FBS All-Independent First Team (media)
Jack Mewhort6-7308Ohio State2013 First-Team All-American by ESPN.com
Brandon Thomas6-3305Clemson2013 First-Team All-ACC (coaches)
**Offensive Guards**
Kadeem Edwards6-3315Tennessee St.2013 First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference
Brandon Linder6-6319Miami2013 All-ACC Second Team (ACSMA, coaches, Athlon Sports)
Cyril Richardson6-5335Baylor2013 Walter Camp First Team All-American
Michael Schofield6-7304Michigan2013 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (coaches)
**Defensive Ends**
James Gayle6-4255Virginia Tech138 tackles, 22.0 sacks, 2 PD, 2 FF
Taylor Hart6-6292Oregon173 tackles, 16.0 sacks, 11 PDs and 5 FF
Kareem Martin6-6265North Carolina178 tackles, 19.5 sacks, 13 PDs, 1 FR and 4 FF
Trent Murphy6-6261Stanford104 tackles, 22.5 sacks, 2 INTs for 2 TDs, 7 PDs and 2 FF
**Defensive Tackles**
Aaron Donald6-0285Pittsburgh181 tackles, 29.5 sacks, 11 PDs and 6 FF
Ra'Shede Hageman6-6311Minnesota91 tackles, 10.0 sacks, 1 INT, 10 PDs and 2 FF
DaQuan Jones6-3318Penn State86 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 1 PD
Shamar Stephen6-5313Connecticut130 tackles, 5.0 sacks and 6 PDs
**Outside Linebackers**
Jonathan Brown6-1235Illinois178 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 3 INTs and 1 TD, 5 PDs and 2 FF
Christian Kirksey6-2235Iowa110 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 4 INTs and 2 TDs, 1 PD and 2 FF
Michael Sam6-2255Missouri70 tackles, 16.0 sacks, 2 InTs, 2 PDs, 1 FR for a TD and 4 FF
Marcus Smith6-3252Louisville54 tackles, 20.0 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PDs and 6 FF
**Inside Linebackers**
Chris Borland5-11246Wisconsin215 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 3 INTs, 8 PDs and 4 FF
Jordan Zumwalt6-4235UCLA123 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 3 INTs and 1 FF
**Cornerbacks**
Marqueston Huff6-0195Wyoming184 tackles, 6 INTs, 13 PDs and 3 FF
Stanley Jean-Baptiste6-3220Nebraska41 tackles, 7 INTs for 2 TDs and 12 PDs
Dontae Johnson6-2195North Carolina State178 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 3 INTs, 14 PDs and 1 FF
Dez Southward6-2211Iowa State83 tackles, 2 INTs, 7 PDs and 3 FF
**Safeties**
Deone Bucannon6-1198Washington State379 tackles, 15 INTs for 170 yards, 14 PDs and 6 FF
Ahmad Dixon6-0205Baylor81 tackles, 4 INTs for 1 TD, 6 PDs and 1 FF
Isaiah Lewis5-10210Michigan State73 tackles, 8 INTs for 2 TDs and 9 PDs
Jimmie Ward5-11192Northern Illinois95 tackles, 11 INTs for 1 TD and 10 PDs
**Special Teams**
Chris Boswell (K)6-2200Rice51 of 67 FGs and 117 of 123 PATs for 270 points
Kirby Van Der Kamp (P)6-4211Iowa State289 punts for 12,261 yards (42.4 avg)
Tyler Ott (LS)6-3245Harvard15 catches for 188 yars and 4 TDs

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