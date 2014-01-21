|**SENIOR BOWL - NORTH**
|Name
|HT
|WT
|School
|Career Stats
|**Quarterbacks**
|Tajh Boyd
|6-1
|225
|Clemson
|901 of 1,402 passes for 11,904 yards and 107 TDs, 13,069 total yards and 133 total TDs
|Stephen Morris
|6-2
|218
|Miami
|551 of 955 passes for 7,896 yards and 49 TDs
|Logan Thomas
|6-6
|254
|Virginia Tech
|694 of 1,249 passes for 9,005 yards and 53 TDs, 495 rushing attempts for 1,359 yards and 24 TDs
|**Running Backs**
|David Fluellen
|6-0
|215
|Toledo
|3,336 rushing yards, 100 yards 13 times, 200 yards 4 times
|Charles Sims
|6-0
|213
|West Virginia
|1 year at WVU and totaled 1,095 rushing yards
|James White
|5-10
|195
|Wisconsin
|4,015 rushing yards and 45 TDs and 5, 450 all-purpose yards
|Ryan Hewitt (FB)
|6-4
|245
|Stanford
|59 catches for 473 yards and 6 TDs
|**Wide Receivers**
|Jared Abbrederis
|6-2
|190
|Wisconsin
|202 receptions for 3,140 yards and 23 TDs, 4,818 all-purpose yards
|Michael Campanaro
|5-11
|190
|Wake Forest
|229 receptions for 2,506 yards and 14 TDs
|Kain Colter
|6-0
|190
|Northwestern
|139.0 pass efficiency rating, 2,180 rushing yards and 28 TDs, 63 receptions for 683 yards and 4 TDs
|Shaquelle Evans
|6-1
|294
|UCLA
|126 receptions for 1,895 yards and 13 TDs
|Robert Herron
|5-10
|187
|Wyoming
|152 receptions for 2,030 yards and 20 TDs
|Josh Huff
|5-11
|205
|Oregon
|144 receptions for 2,366 yards and 24 TDs
|Jeff Janis
|6-3
|205
|Saginaw Valley St.
|269 receptions for 4,368 yards and 49 TDs
|**Tight Ends**
|C.J. Fiedorowicz
|6-7
|265
|Iowa
|91 receptions for 899 yards and 10 TDs
|Gator Hoskins
|6-2
|244
|Marshall
|99 receptions for 1,318 yards and 28 TDs
|Jacob Pedersen
|6-5
|240
|Wisconsin
|104 receptions for 1,394 yards and 17 TDs
|**Centers**
|Tyler Larsen
|6-4
|312
|Utah State
|2013 USA Today Second-Team All-American, Rimington Trophy Finalist, First-Team All-Mountain West
|Weston Richburg
|6-4
|300
|Colorado State
|2013 First-Team All-Mountain West
|**Offensive Tackles**
|Seantrel Henderson
|6-8
|345
|Miami
|2013 All-ACC Third Team (coaches), All-ACC Honorable Mention (ACSMA)
|Zack Martin
|6-4
|308
|Notre Dame
|2013 FBS All-Independent First Team (media)
|Jack Mewhort
|6-7
|308
|Ohio State
|2013 First-Team All-American by ESPN.com
|Brandon Thomas
|6-3
|305
|Clemson
|2013 First-Team All-ACC (coaches)
|**Offensive Guards**
|Kadeem Edwards
|6-3
|315
|Tennessee St.
|2013 First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference
|Brandon Linder
|6-6
|319
|Miami
|2013 All-ACC Second Team (ACSMA, coaches, Athlon Sports)
|Cyril Richardson
|6-5
|335
|Baylor
|2013 Walter Camp First Team All-American
|Michael Schofield
|6-7
|304
|Michigan
|2013 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (coaches)
|**Defensive Ends**
|James Gayle
|6-4
|255
|Virginia Tech
|138 tackles, 22.0 sacks, 2 PD, 2 FF
|Taylor Hart
|6-6
|292
|Oregon
|173 tackles, 16.0 sacks, 11 PDs and 5 FF
|Kareem Martin
|6-6
|265
|North Carolina
|178 tackles, 19.5 sacks, 13 PDs, 1 FR and 4 FF
|Trent Murphy
|6-6
|261
|Stanford
|104 tackles, 22.5 sacks, 2 INTs for 2 TDs, 7 PDs and 2 FF
|**Defensive Tackles**
|Aaron Donald
|6-0
|285
|Pittsburgh
|181 tackles, 29.5 sacks, 11 PDs and 6 FF
|Ra'Shede Hageman
|6-6
|311
|Minnesota
|91 tackles, 10.0 sacks, 1 INT, 10 PDs and 2 FF
|DaQuan Jones
|6-3
|318
|Penn State
|86 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 1 PD
|Shamar Stephen
|6-5
|313
|Connecticut
|130 tackles, 5.0 sacks and 6 PDs
|**Outside Linebackers**
|Jonathan Brown
|6-1
|235
|Illinois
|178 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 3 INTs and 1 TD, 5 PDs and 2 FF
|Christian Kirksey
|6-2
|235
|Iowa
|110 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 4 INTs and 2 TDs, 1 PD and 2 FF
|Michael Sam
|6-2
|255
|Missouri
|70 tackles, 16.0 sacks, 2 InTs, 2 PDs, 1 FR for a TD and 4 FF
|Marcus Smith
|6-3
|252
|Louisville
|54 tackles, 20.0 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PDs and 6 FF
|**Inside Linebackers**
|Chris Borland
|5-11
|246
|Wisconsin
|215 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 3 INTs, 8 PDs and 4 FF
|Jordan Zumwalt
|6-4
|235
|UCLA
|123 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 3 INTs and 1 FF
|**Cornerbacks**
|Marqueston Huff
|6-0
|195
|Wyoming
|184 tackles, 6 INTs, 13 PDs and 3 FF
|Stanley Jean-Baptiste
|6-3
|220
|Nebraska
|41 tackles, 7 INTs for 2 TDs and 12 PDs
|Dontae Johnson
|6-2
|195
|North Carolina State
|178 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 3 INTs, 14 PDs and 1 FF
|Dez Southward
|6-2
|211
|Iowa State
|83 tackles, 2 INTs, 7 PDs and 3 FF
|**Safeties**
|Deone Bucannon
|6-1
|198
|Washington State
|379 tackles, 15 INTs for 170 yards, 14 PDs and 6 FF
|Ahmad Dixon
|6-0
|205
|Baylor
|81 tackles, 4 INTs for 1 TD, 6 PDs and 1 FF
|Isaiah Lewis
|5-10
|210
|Michigan State
|73 tackles, 8 INTs for 2 TDs and 9 PDs
|Jimmie Ward
|5-11
|192
|Northern Illinois
|95 tackles, 11 INTs for 1 TD and 10 PDs
|**Special Teams**
|Chris Boswell (K)
|6-2
|200
|Rice
|51 of 67 FGs and 117 of 123 PATs for 270 points
|Kirby Van Der Kamp (P)
|6-4
|211
|Iowa State
|289 punts for 12,261 yards (42.4 avg)
|Tyler Ott (LS)
|6-3
|245
|Harvard
|15 catches for 188 yars and 4 TDs
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