Two-Minute Drill: Derek Carr is trying to click with his offense

Derek Carr making big throws
The most impressive thing that I've seen in the first half from the Raiders is Derek Carr's pocket presence.
The veteran quarterback is moving around collapsing pockets well in the first half, making a few great passes in tight windows. The best example of this was on a 29-yard pass to Henry Ruggs III in the middle of the field.
Shooting yourself in the foot
Discipline is a huge part of football, and so far the Bears have just a little bit more than the Raiders.
While the Silver and Black have looked good in the first half on both sides of the balls, penalties have hurt them significantly. The offense currently has two holding penalties, with one coming on a would-be Josh Jacobs touchdown run that was overturned.
The Raiders defense also committed three penalties on a drive that led a Justin Fields touchdown pass to tight end Jesper Horstead.
If the Raiders want to come back in the second half, they simply have to play cleaner football.
Josh Jacobs warming up
The run game for the Raiders have been established to a degree in the first half.
Jacobs has looked much better, and healthier, than he did a week ago against the Chargers. So far in the first half, he has 25 yards on six carries. Kenyan Drake has also added to the total with 11 rushing yards of his own.
The Bears, on the other end though, have been more effective running the ball in the first half, racking up 98 rushing yards.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium.