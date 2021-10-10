Two-Minute Drill: Derek Carr is trying to click with his offense

Oct 10, 2021 at 02:33 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Derek Carr making big throws

The most impressive thing that I've seen in the first half from the Raiders is Derek Carr﻿'s pocket presence.

The veteran quarterback is moving around collapsing pockets well in the first half, making a few great passes in tight windows. The best example of this was on a 29-yard pass to Henry Ruggs III in the middle of the field.

Shooting yourself in the foot

Discipline is a huge part of football, and so far the Bears have just a little bit more than the Raiders.

While the Silver and Black have looked good in the first half on both sides of the balls, penalties have hurt them significantly. The offense currently has two holding penalties, with one coming on a would-be Josh Jacobs touchdown run that was overturned.

The Raiders defense also committed three penalties on a drive that led a Justin Fields touchdown pass to tight end Jesper Horstead.

If the Raiders want to come back in the second half, they simply have to play cleaner football.

Josh Jacobs warming up

The run game for the Raiders have been established to a degree in the first half.

Jacobs has looked much better, and healthier, than he did a week ago against the Chargers. So far in the first half, he has 25 yards on six carries. Kenyan Drake has also added to the total with 11 rushing yards of his own.

The Bears, on the other end though, have been more effective running the ball in the first half, racking up 98 rushing yards.

news

Two-Minute Drill: Denzel Perryman, Darius Philon staying competitive against their former team 

The Raiders trail the Los Angeles Chargers, 21-0, at the half.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Casey Hayward Jr. injected the Raiders with life

The Raiders are hanging on against the Miami Dolphins, trailing 14-12 at the end of first half.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Raiders defensive line wreaking havoc against Ben Roethlisberger

The Raiders defense has been holding up their end of the bargain so far to the tune of a 9-7 halftime lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Maxx Crosby is putting on a show

The defensive end is excelling against the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener, as the Raiders trail 14-10.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Nate Hobbs playing pivotal role for Raiders defense

Notable observations from the first half of the Silver and Black's second preseason game vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Trey Ragas running over Seahawks defense in his NFL debut

Notable observations from the first half of the Raiders' first preseason game of 2021.
