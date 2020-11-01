Two-Minute Drill: Weather playing huge factor in Cleveland showdown

Cleveland weather is a mess
We have seen rain, sleet and wind today in Cleveland, and it honestly looks near-unbearable to play in.
In Cleveland it's currently 43 degrees and raining with wind speeds up to 36 miles per hour. It has played a huge factor in players' performances including some inaccurate throws and dropped balls by both the Raiders and Browns offense.
The wind even took away three points from the Raiders offense, as it forced a 41-yard field goal attempt by Daniel Carlson to swerve left in the first quarter. There's no way you can control Mother Nature, so both teams will just have to weather the storm in the second half and find the will to win.
The New and Improved Raiders Defense?
The Silver and Black defense has had it's ups and downs in the first half after Jon Gruden notably said changes would be made coming into the game against the Browns.
The Raiders had three offsides penalties against them, however they've been more effective pressuring the quarterback. This can be contributed to the return of safety Johnathan Abram, who has been blitzing the quarterback and helping in stopping the run.
The Raiders are also currently winning the turnover battle against the Browns, getting a key forced fumble by Nick Kwiatkoski in the first quarter, right as the Browns were about to enter scoring territory. Despite the weather playing a huge factor, and Maurice Hurst leaving the game with a knee injury, the Raiders defense must continue to trust the process in the second half.
Derek Carr on the run
We all expected that Derek Carr would have to use his feet to avoid the elite pass-rushing of the Cleveland Browns.
Carr has been sacked twice by Olivier Vernon in the first half, and the unit is missing starting right tackle Trent Brown (illness). Carr has still been able to find a way to use his feet to extend plays and get yardage for the Raiders and currently has 13 yards on three carries.
Continue to look for Carr to use his feet in the second half to avoid the likes of Myles Garrett and the rest of the Browns defensive line.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.