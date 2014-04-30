Undrafted Gems

WR Rod Streater was signed as undrafted free agent in 2012. Photo by Tony Gonzales
Following each draft, personnel departments scramble to sign talented players that were not selected in the draft. The Raiders have brought in numerous players that were not drafted, developing them into significant contributors for the Silver and Black.
- In 2013, P Marquette King posted numbers among the NFL's best in both gross average and punting yards. With 4,107 punting yards on the year, King finished sixth in the NFL, and led the league in gross punting with an average of 48.9.
- QB Matt McGloin made his mark on the NFL in his rookie season, making his first career start on Nov. 17, 2013 at Houston. In that game, McGloin became the first undrafted rookie to throw for three-or-more touchdown passes in his first NFL start since 1987. He also became just the second quarterback to throw for three touchdowns without an interception in his first NFL start since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970.
- LB Nick Roach, originally an undrafted free agent with the San Diego Chargers, made a major impact for Oakland in 2013, leading the team with 152 tackles (92 solo).
Below are some of the notable current Raiders who entered the NFL as undrafted free agents:
|Player
|School
|Year
|Team
|LS Jon Condo
|Maryland
|2005
|Dallas
|WR Andre Holmes
|Hillsdale
|2011
|Minnesota
|G/T Austin Howard
|Northern Iowa
|2010
|Philadelphia
|P Marquette King
|Fort Valley State
|2012
|Oakland
|QB Matt McGloin
|Penn State
|2013
|Oakland
|FB/RB Jamize Olawale
|North Texas
|2012
|Dallas
|T Donald Penn
|Florida State
|2006
|Minnesota
|FB Marcel Reece
|Washington
|2008
|Miami
|LB Nick Roach
|Northwestern
|2007
|San Diego
|S Brandian Ross
|Youngstown State
|2011
|Green Bay
|RB Jeremy Stewart
|Stanford
|2012
|Philadelphia
|WR Rod Streater
|Temple
|2012
|Oakland