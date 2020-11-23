Quick Snap: Mahomes steals a victory from the Raiders in the final seconds

Nov 22, 2020 at 08:49 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Patrick Mahomes pulls it out

The Super Bowl MVP went down the field and made plays when it mattered the most.

Down 31-28 with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Mahomes was able to drive the ball down the field on the young Raiders defense to win the game. The drive was capped off with a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce with 28 seconds left in the game.

Mahomes finished the game with 348 yards and two touchdowns.

The Greenville Monster showed up

The Raiders defense had its ups-and-downs against the Chiefs' high-octane offense, however Nicholas Morrow continued to prove his worth for the Raiders defense.

The former D-III standout from Greenville College had another solid performance in the absence of linebacker Cory Littleton (COVID-19/Reserve), finishing the game with 8 tackles and a pass breakup. Morrow played a huge factor in the run game and covered the likes of Travis Kelce, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Demarcus Robinson.

Dropped passes cost the O

A huge issue for the Las Vegas Raiders that came back to haunt them in the end was dropped passes.

Carr had another great performance, throwing for 275 yards and three touchdowns. However, he could've had more yards if a few of his second-half balls would have stayed in the hands of his receivers.

Fullback Alec Ingold, wideout Nelson Agholor and Darren Waller combined for a small handful of dropped passes in the second half that could have continued to put pressure on the Chiefs. Definitely a few that they wished they could have back.

Gameday Photos: Week 11 vs. Chiefs

View photos from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) after Jacobs rushed for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) after Jacobs rushed for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85), safety Erik Harris (25), safety Johnathan Abram (24), and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85), safety Erik Harris (25), safety Johnathan Abram (24), and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end David Irving (95) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end David Irving (95) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams huddle during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams huddle during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25)during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25)during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61), guard Gabe Jackson (66), tackle Brandon Parker (75), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61), guard Gabe Jackson (66), tackle Brandon Parker (75), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

David Becker/Associated Press
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and tight end Darren Waller (83) after Agholor makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and tight end Darren Waller (83) after Agholor makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) with teammates after making a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) with teammates after making a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) with teammates after making a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) with teammates after making a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83), running back Devontae Booker (23), fullback Alec Ingold (45) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83), running back Devontae Booker (23), fullback Alec Ingold (45) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61) and tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61) and tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 35-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 35-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26), cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26), cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83), tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83), tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard Gabe Jackson (66) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard Gabe Jackson (66) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Ric Tapia/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) after intercepting a pass during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) after intercepting a pass during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) after intercepting a pass during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) after intercepting a pass during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) and tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) and tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), defensive end Arden Key (99), defensive end David Irving (95) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), defensive end Arden Key (99), defensive end David Irving (95) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28), tight end Darren Waller (83) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28), tight end Darren Waller (83) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99), cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99), cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45), tackle Brandon Parker (75), tight end Jason Witten (82), running back Josh Jacobs (28), center Rodney Hudson (61), guard Gabe Jackson (66), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45), tackle Brandon Parker (75), tight end Jason Witten (82), running back Josh Jacobs (28), center Rodney Hudson (61), guard Gabe Jackson (66), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Cornerback Keisean Nixon (22), tight end Derek Carrier (85) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 120

Cornerback Keisean Nixon (22), tight end Derek Carrier (85) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83), tackle Brandon Parker (75), running back Josh Jacobs (28), guard Gabe Jackson (66) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83), tackle Brandon Parker (75), running back Josh Jacobs (28), guard Gabe Jackson (66) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
116 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
117 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
118 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) with teammates after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
119 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) with teammates after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
120 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Derek Carr, Raiders offense can hold heads up high after loss to Super Bowl champs

The Silver and Black played lights out on offense most of the game but came up just short in a game of inches.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Derek Carr has imposed his will on the Chiefs defense

Derek Carr, Patrick Mahomes are engaged in a hard-fought primetime battle in Allegiant Stadium.
news

Derek Carr eclipses 25,000 career passing yards on Sunday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback continues to reach new career milestones, the latest being 25,000 passing yards — and he did it in 104 games.
news

Josh Jacobs ignites Raiders' run attack in abysmal Cleveland weather conditions

The second-year running back ground out 128 yards on a career-high 31 carries to help lead the Silver and Black to a 16-6 victory over the Browns.
news

Despite facing powerful winds, Daniel Carlson's confidence never wavered in the Raiders' win

After battling through a slump toward the end of last year, the former Auburn Tiger has found his rhythm again, and even the harshest elements can't force his confidence to waver.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Weather playing huge factor in Cleveland showdown

A few observations from the first half of the hellacious contest vs. the Browns.
news

Raiders defensive line causes headaches for Patrick Mahomes in crucial win

DC Paul Guenther's unit was able to dial up three sacks against Mahomes Sunday.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Henry Ruggs proves himself a speed demon in the first half

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver torched the Kansas City defense with a 72-yard touchdown, his first as a pro.
news

Coach Gruden, Josh Jacobs proud of team's fight despite loss to Buffalo

Regardless of injuries, turnovers, and inconsistencies, the Las Vegas Raiders head coach's message remained positive after falling to 2-2.
news

Derek Carr reacts to becoming the Raiders' all-time leader in passing touchdowns

The Las Vegas Raiders QB dreamed of becoming the Raiders' franchise leader in passing touchdowns as a kid, and in his seventh season as the team's quarterback, he's done it.
news

Key Observations: Raiders lose crucial turnover battle, drop one at home to the Bills

The Silver and Black had difficulty covering standout receiver Stefon Diggs, but that wasn't the extent of their troubles.

Advertising