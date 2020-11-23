Quick Snap: Mahomes steals a victory from the Raiders in the final seconds

Patrick Mahomes pulls it out
The Super Bowl MVP went down the field and made plays when it mattered the most.
Down 31-28 with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Mahomes was able to drive the ball down the field on the young Raiders defense to win the game. The drive was capped off with a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce with 28 seconds left in the game.
Mahomes finished the game with 348 yards and two touchdowns.
The Greenville Monster showed up
The Raiders defense had its ups-and-downs against the Chiefs' high-octane offense, however Nicholas Morrow continued to prove his worth for the Raiders defense.
The former D-III standout from Greenville College had another solid performance in the absence of linebacker Cory Littleton (COVID-19/Reserve), finishing the game with 8 tackles and a pass breakup. Morrow played a huge factor in the run game and covered the likes of Travis Kelce, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Demarcus Robinson.
Dropped passes cost the O
A huge issue for the Las Vegas Raiders that came back to haunt them in the end was dropped passes.
Carr had another great performance, throwing for 275 yards and three touchdowns. However, he could've had more yards if a few of his second-half balls would have stayed in the hands of his receivers.
Fullback Alec Ingold, wideout Nelson Agholor and Darren Waller combined for a small handful of dropped passes in the second half that could have continued to put pressure on the Chiefs. Definitely a few that they wished they could have back.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.