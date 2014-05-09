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Raiders Digital Media Draft Coverage

May 09, 2014 at 08:26 AM
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The 2014 NFL Draft will take place Thursday-Saturday at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Thirty-two teams will make a total of 256 selections in this year's Draft.

Raiders.com will have all of the 2014 Draft Coverage, presented by State Farm, for Raider Nation. Here are all the ways you can get news and information about the Raiders Draft moves.

Raiders.com Home Page

We have a pick-by-pick tracker at the top of the home page. This ticker will be updated in real-time and you can see the picks as they come in. Also, we'll post the latest news and videos regarding what's happening with the Silver and Black right on the home page.

Draft Central

Raiders.com Draft Central is our home for everything Raiders Draft-related – stories, video, audio, links to buy merchandise, Twitter, Raiders Draft Tracker, and much more.

Draft Tracker

Inside Raiders.com's Draft Central, you'll find the Raiders Draft Tracker. Here you'll be able to find all kinds of information about Raiders 2014 selections as they come in – bios, photos and more.

Mobile

If you have the Raiders mobile app, you'll get push notifications when the Raiders make a selection. You'll also be able to check out news, video and more on both the mobile app and our mobile web site. Text service subscribers will get SMS text notifications each time the Raiders make a pick.

Social

Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates and exclusive content.

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